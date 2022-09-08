 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F1S Board will discuss contract with HopeHealth Thursday

FLORENCE — The Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees will discuss a contract with HopeHealth to operate a school-based health center at Brockington Elementary School in Timmonsville at today’s board meeting.

The Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. today at the McClenaghan Administrative Building, 500 S. Dargan St. Prior to the meeting, the trustees, school administrators and public will participate in the McClenaghan Building historical marker designation, which starts at 6 p.m.

The school-based health center agreement outlines the health care services that will be available to any student in the district who has a signed parental or guardian consent for treatment.

The school district will inform students about the services available. It will provide office equipment, internet and telephone access. It also will provide running water and toilet facilities.

The agreement will be in force from Aug. 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023.

Brockington Elementary School was absorbed into Florence 1 Schools in July when the Florence 4 School District consolidated with Florence 1 Schools.

The board also will discuss the purchase of six school buses, policy updates, purchase of property at 2101 N. Williston Road and the North Vista Elementary School Project construction budget.

