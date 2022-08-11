F1S schedules ribbon cutting Thursday at West Florence High

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees will hold a ribbon cutting and open house at 6 p.m. Thursday for the new classroom addition at West Florence High School.

The addition features 32 classrooms. It also will house the freshman academy, which will help ninth-graders make the leap from middle school to high school. The addition also allowed the district to remove the mobile classrooms at the high school, Superintendent Richard O’Malley said.

The district has removed for than 100 mobile classrooms in the last four years.

The school district has spent $21.5 million for facility upgrades. Southside Middle School, a 175,000 square-foot facility, opened this year. It can house up to 1,200 students – more than 1,100 students are attending the new middle school this year.

The district also has built a new gym at Greenwood Elementary School, renovated the McClenaghan building, 500 S. Dargan St., to house adult and community education. It also has completed and opened the RN Beck Early Childhood Center.

Coming up is the demolition of the old Wilson High School and construction of North Vista Elementary School, renovation of the Poynor Building as a magnet high school for health sciences and construction of a new Savannah Grove Elementary School.

The district also will build an equestrian center called The Farm@Florence One, and create a teacher village to provide low-cost housing for new teachers, he said.

After the ceremony and open house, the Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the West Florence High School auditorium. West Florence High School is at 221 N. Beltline Drive in Florence.

At the Board of Trustees meeting, O’Malley will provide a 2022-23 school year enrollment update and a maintenance and facility update.

Trustees will review and possibly approve financial statements, minutes of the July 21 regular meeting, personnel and field trip requests.

The board also will look at the 2021-22 Cognia Accreditation report and establish board of trustees committees.