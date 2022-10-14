F1S school board recognizes teacher, administrators

FLORENCE – Florence 1 School Board of Trustees recognized a teacher and three administrators at Thursday’s meeting in the auditorium of South Florence High School.

Florence 1 Schools announced its Assistant Principal of the Year Amy Williams, McLaurin Elementary School; Principal of the Year Tara Newton, Briggs Elementary School; and Teacher of the Year Hugh Pressley, West Florence High School, in September.

Thursday night, the school board recognized and honored Williams, Newton and Pressley.

The school board also recognized Superintendent Richard O’Malley, who was named Palmetto State Arts Education’s 2022 South Carolina Arts Administrator of the Year on Tuesday in a ceremony in Columbia. O’Malley is the first superintendent to receive this award in nearly a decade.

American Heart Association representative Jane Lott presented plaques to Florence 1 Schools that participated in the Kids Heart Challenge last year.

The American Heart Association presented heart healthy information to 5,186 Florence County residents. The heart association gave $3,960 in physical education equipment. North Vista Elementary School received a $1,024 grant, she said.

Lott said 10 Florence 1 School District schools participated in the Kids Heart Challenge, and the district was No. 8 in South Carolina in participation. This year’s theme is “Be the torch of hope and kindness,” she said.

O’Malley received a plaque for the district’s participation in the program. The Top 3 schools were Delmae Heights Elementary, Greenwood Elementary and Carver Elementary. Other schools participating in the Kids Heart Challenge were Dewey L. Carter Elementary, Henry Timrod Elementary, Lucy T. Davis Elementary, McLaurin Elementary, North Vista Elementary, Theodore Lester Elementary and Royall Elementary.

The school board approved its financial statements, minutes from the Sept. 8 board meeting and personnel.

The board retired into executive session to receive legal advice concerning certain properties and revenues in the district and to review student disciplinary action appeals.

After returning from executive session, the board didn’t take any action on the legal advice, and made four recommendation on student appeals.