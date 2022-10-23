F1S schools earn high ratings on state report cards

FLORENCE, S.C. – Nine schools in Florence 1 received a rating of Excellent or Good on their 2022 school report cards released last week by the South Carolina Department of Education.

Just four years ago, only one Florence 1 school was rated in each of those categories.

Lucy T. Davis Elementary, Carver Elementary, Delmae Elementary, Royall Elementary and West Florence High School received an Excellent rating; Briggs Elementary, Dewey L. Carter Elementary, John W. Moore Middle and Wilson High School received a rating of Good.

“We are very pleased with the academic performance of all of our schools,” Superintendent Richard O’Malley said. “This latest report card clearly illustrates how hard everyone in F1orence 1 has worked to improve our academics. In 2018, we had over 60 percent of our schools in the two lowest-performing categories (Unsatisfactory and Below Average). Now, we have 50 percent in the highest two categories (Good and Excellent) with five schools narrowly missing that mark. It is truly a remarkable turnaround for our district.”

Lucy T. Davis and Royall are ranked in the top 10% of South Carolina elementary schools for their Overall Report Card Ratings; Carver is just slightly behind them, ranking in the top 13%.

“What a humbling experience it is to see our Lucy T. Davis family being honored with an Excellent rating on our School Report Card,” Principal Sonya Graves said. “This is a tremendous acknowledgment of the incredible work of our students, staff, parents and community. The pandemic proved, above all else, relationships matter! We have seen our staff and students work hard to uplift, inspire and challenge each other to be their best and it has paid off. Building relationships and empowering each other has truly been rewarding.”

West Florence earned its first Excellent Rating in the history of the school, the only secondary school in Florence 1 to do so this year.

“We have worked together over the past four years to put our students first and overcome any obstacle in our way,” said Principal Matt Dowdell. “Our students have risen to the academic challenge by gaining over twenty percent in their EOC scores and the College and Career Readiness indicators. Our teachers and administration have continued to adapt and put forth quality instruction that has prepared our students to be competitive across our nation. Our school community has continued to support and believe that what we do each day matters.”

Wilson High School and Dewey L. Carter were 1.5 and 1.1 points away, respectively, from an Excellent rating.

Dewey L. Carter also ranked in the top 7% of all elementary and middle schools in the state for student growth and progress with 79% of their students showing more growth than their peers across the state.

Hayley Gainey, F1S chief accountability officer, said the SCDE formula for calculating the ratings includes many factors such as academic growth, scores from multiple standardized tests, and teacher and student surveys. She said South Florence High School, which was less than one point from earning a Good rating, shows just how important each piece of data is.

“The formulas used by SCDE to calculate the ratings are intricate and can come down to the tenth of a point,” Gainey said. “Every single student truly makes a difference in the outcome.”

Gainey said the incredible shift from having 10 schools rated Average, Good or Excellent in 2018 to now having 19 schools receive top ratings is proof that schools have been using previous data to make meaningful changes for their students.

“Each time we get a report card, we dig into that data,” Gainey said. “I think that is why we have seen improvement. We look at the data and make a plan of action. You can’t improve everything all at one time but when we see improvement in one area, we are already planning what our next step is to improve in another area.”

Amazing growth has taken place in the district’s English Language Learner program.

This department works to meet the needs of students in grades K-12 who have limited English proficiency. The goal is for students to meet a growth benchmark each year in order to exit the program. Florence 1 Schools is now 9th out of the 81 districts in South Carolina in English Language Learner progress. Delmae Elementary is one of the largest and most diverse schools in the district, with more than a dozen different languages being spoken by students’ families at home.

“We were extremely excited to find out that we received an Excellent rating, especially when you think about what kids have experienced the last two or three years, the struggle and the challenges that the students and teachers have faced in the classroom,” Delmae Principal Roy Ann Jolley said. “The Delmae family, teachers, students and parents, came together and continued to support our students and continued to expect their best, so to receive an Excellent rating is just amazing. We have a diverse economic population; a diverse ethnic population. So many of those things could be a hindrance but our teachers and our instructional staff just do a phenomenal job. I am so proud of what they have accomplished.”

As indicated on the SCDE report cards, one subject that Florence 1 needs improvement in when it comes to academic achievement is mathematics. Across the district, there has been a decline in Meets or Exceeds Expectations for students in grades 5-8. End-of-course exams also show a deficit in Algebra 1 scores. Florence 1 administrators are working to provide additional assistance, including free online tutoring to help students meet their targets in all subject areas, including mathematics.