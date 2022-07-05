F1S stricter policy cut student fighting by 64%

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence 1 Schools’ stricter policies about threatening or hitting teachers and fighting among students reduced fighting within the district by nearly 64% in the final 114 days of the 2021-22 school year.

The Florence 1 School Board of Trustees approved a new student code of conduct in December.

Trustees considered the stricter code in November. The stricter policies included making a first offense for vaping a level two offense; threatening a staff member would result in a four-to-five day placement in the Alfred Rush Academy, hitting a staff member or fighting would be grounds for immediate expulsion.

In the first 66 days of the 2021-22 school year, there were 229 fighting incidents at the district’s four middle schools and three high schools. The number of fights declined to 83 in the final 114 days of the school year – a 63.8% decrease, according to statistics provided by the school districts.

Controversy swirled around the new student conduct codes as the board first considered them and then implemented the policy.

At the December 2021 board meeting, the public spoke for and against the policy changes in an approximately 90 minute public comment hearing – 15 spoke against the changes, while one spoke in favor. The trustees voted 6-3 to approve the new code of conduct later in the board meeting.

The public continued to question the code of conduct changes in every public comment period during the January, February, March, April, May and June board meetings.

At the June 16 board meeting, Florence resident James Kennedy said he still had concerns over the “zero-tolerance policy.”

The policy, he said, hurts students who could go on to be engineers, doctors and scientists because the expulsions go on their school records.

“I am asking you to be careful and diagnose this situation and see what’s on the people’s minds and hearts,” he said.

In an interview with the Morning News in June, Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley said the district initiated the code of conduct changes to reduce fighting incidents in middle and high schools. The 229 fighting incidents in the first 66 days was unacceptable, he said. It reflected the rising tide of violent crime in the city of Florence.

“It was really about the 229 fights in 66 days that we wanted to stop,” O’Malley said. “There were really two components. One, any kind of attack on a teacher, we weren’t going to tolerate, and two, we had to stop the fights. The violence that was occurring in our city, we didn’t want creeping into our schools.“

The district, O’Malley said, knew if it told students fighting wasn’t going to be tolerated, the students would respond, and they did.

“Our kids always rise to the occasion, and, as you can see, they did again,” he said. “They just stopped fighting and that’s what we wanted.”

Students want to have rules and boundaries, he said.

“They want order. They want structure despite of what anyone says,” he said.

The Florence One School District did expel some students, but offered a Return-To-Learn program which required individual and family counseling as well as 10 hours of community service. The program became part of the Alfred Rush Academy – the district’s alternative school.

The Florence One School District Board of Trustees established the Return-To-Learn program in March.

The program is designed to provide consequences and a way for students to work their way back, O’Malley said. It also has an accelerated path that students can use to get back on track more quickly.

“You do your course work. You do your studies. You maintain good grades. You do community service and your counseling and you can get back quicker,” he said.

Since its creation, 36 students – 18 middle school and 18 high school – have been assigned to the program. Eleven students are on track to complete phase 1. One is eligible for accelerated promotion to phase 3 this August. A senior graduated from phase 1.

O’Malley said 18 are not meeting academic requirements, which is due to the end of the school year and when they entered the program.

Eight are not meeting academic requirements and family counseling. Seven of the 28 families that started family counseling have completed all nine sessions. In all, 107 family counseling sessions have been completed.

The program provides individual and family counseling services that were unavailable before, O’Malley said.

“These families would never have had an opportunity to afford family counseling. The district pays for it,” O’Malley said. “There’s a really good part of this. Part of the debate you may see is a lot of people want social justice first without the consequence. What we did is say ‘You have to have consequences and then we add the social justice of counseling and the ability to work your way through these problems so you become repeat offenders.’ ”

The stricter code of ethics and Return-To-Learn Program has been successful, O’Malley said.