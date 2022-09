FLORENCE -- Florence 1 School Superintendent Richard O'Malley and Chief Financial Officer Laura Showe will discuss the state of the school system and its finances at the Florence County Republican Party monthly meeting.

The meeting will be held at the McClenaghan Administrative Annex, 500 S. Dargan St. It will start at 6:30 with food and conversation. The program will start at 7 p.m.

The Florence County GOP Stump will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1611 S. Irby St. Lunch will be provided.