F1S Trustees move forward with health care school

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence 1 Schools will partner with McLeod Health to create a School of Innovation for health care, the district’s Board of Trustees decided Thursday.

At Thursday's Board meeting, the trustees approved submitting an application to the South Carolina Board of Education to create a school of innovation. The next step will be state Board of Education consideration and approval.

The South Carolina legislature approved a bill in 2021 to allow school districts to operate multiple schools of innovation. Public schools of innovation allow school administrators and teachers more flexibility than they have in traditional public schools to tailor personnel, training and curriculum to the unique needs, learning styles and challenges of the students. In exchange for the greater autonomy, the schools must show how they have improved academic achievement.

“We want to create opportunities in the health care industry for kids along different pathways,” Florence 1 School Superintendent Richard O’Malley said.

It will create a pathway for students with a high school diploma to train for certifications for jobs in the health care industry. It also will create a pathway for employment for students with certifications or a two-year degree from Florence-Darlington Technical College for a health-care career in the Florence area, O’Malley said.

The partnership with McLeod Health will allow the school district to use McLeod Health’s resources to help students find health-care jobs, he said.

The health care School of Innovation will be housed at the Poynor School, 301 S. Dargan St., in downtown Florence, O’Malley said.

Part of the application includes waivers of teacher certificates because Florence 1 Schools would like doctors and nurses at McLeod Health to teach some of the courses, he said. Other waivers include the school calendar, hours of seat time and textbooks.

“We want them to have real-life application using the equipment we will have,” he said. “This opportunity is really important. One of the important aspects is the funding. We hope to have more partners other than McLeod. McLeod has been with the district to put this together.”

The district also is seeking a waiver of the 8% cap in order to have funds to put toward the project, which would give the district the money to renovate the Poyner building to house the health care school of innovation, he said.

The 8% cap is the amount of money the district can borrow without seeking approval from the public, O’Malley said. The district wants its percentage increased for the health care School of Innovation or a waiver that gives the district flexibility in funding the school of innovation.

The waiver would apply only to the School of Innovation Project.

“It is a really good opportunity in this area to not only offer it to our students, but to students in the entire Pee Dee region,” he said.

O’Malley said he could see the school of innovation expanding into the veterinary or dental fields.

“The first step in this process is for this board to approve the application. If this board graciously approves, it would then go to the state Board of Education for their approval. Once, we have their approval , it’s a green light and we could get moving very quickly,” O’Malley said.

If the state Department of Education approves the health care school of innovation, it could take 18 to 24 months to renovate Poyner to house it, O’Malley said.

“It’s a 113-year old building – very delicate – a lot of electricity and air conditioning for a project like this,” he said.

During construction, the school district will be developing the health-care curriculum, he said.

“We would have an 18-to-24 month period to build the curriculum and build all the projects out to ensure we could start when the building is ready,” he said.