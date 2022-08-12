F1S unveils West Florence High classroom addition

FLORENCE, S.C. – The scissors snipped Thursday evening. The green ribbon tumbled to the ground and the 32-classroom addition at West Florence High School officially was opened.

A group of community leaders, city of Florence, Florence County officials and West Florence High School parents, alumni and other members of the community sat in white chairs or stood in front of the entrance to West Florence High School for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house.

The Florence 1 School Board of Trustees, some city and county officials and representatives of FW Architects and Thompson Turner Construction sat beside the podium for the ceremony.

It was the official opening of the addition, but students and teachers have been using most of the classrooms since school started Aug. 1.

The ceremony also celebrated other renovations to West Florence High School.

In July, the Florence 1 School Board of Trustees and school administrators celebrated the opening of Southside Middle School, a 175,000-square-foot building that can house up to 1,200 students.

FS1 Superintendent Richard O’Malley said Thursday’s ceremony was another opportunity to show the community the direction the school district is headed.

“There are 32 new classrooms here at West Florence and some restrooms for faculty and students and some administrative offices,” O’Malley said. “The exciting part about all this is … that we did this in 10 months. That’s pretty spectacular, especially during COVID and this time when supply chain is a big issue.”

The school district is excited to complete the project in 10 months – six months earlier than projected, O’Malley said.

The addition also allowed the school district to remove 22 mobile classrooms from West Florence High School. Approximately 500 students attended classes in the mobile classrooms, O’Malley said.

Those students now attend classes in the 32-classroom addition, which also is home to the new freshman academy at West Florence High School.

Ninth-graders attend classes in the Freshman Academy, which also prepares them for the transition from middle school to high school.

“We started with about 171 mobiles. We are down to just 28 mobiles in the district. We removed 22 from right here at West Florence High School,” he said.

The improvements didn’t stop with the classroom addition.

The V-Hall at West Florence High School also was renovated – 11 classrooms received new paint, lights, flooring and ceiling tiles.

The media center, the auditorium, chorus room, band room, the gymnasium, 16 student restrooms have been renovated. Tile floors have been installed in all classrooms, replacing worn carpet. The D Hall, cafeteria, stair wells and atrium skylights have been renovated.

“Really, about 50 percent of the classrooms are really brand new here at West Florence High. We really have done a lot in a very short period of time,” O’Malley said.

F1S Board of Trustees Chairman S. Porter Stewart said O’Malley is the person who is most responsible for the renovation, and getting it completed early.

When funding became available and the plans put it place, the board thought the ribbon cutting/open house would occur in spring 2023, Stewart said.

“By providence and mostly by the driving oversight of our superintendent … the job got done six months early. Because the job got done six months early and in conjunction with the opening of Southside Middle School, we were, in fact, able to bring to fruition on our end of the equation, the opportunity for the consolidation of school districts and allowing these students the quality of education we all want them to have,” Stewart said.

Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees Vice Chairman Trisha Caulder said she has been a board member for 10 years. West Florence High School has needed renovations for 10 years.

"We didn't know how we were going to get there or what we were going to do," she said.

The school district held a referendum for a bond issue five years ago, but it was rejected by voters, she said.

"We were turned down. Disheartened, but realizing we had to find a way to improve all of our physical plants and facilities ... and our technology, we became even more determined to find a way forward to meet the needs of our staff and our students."

The efforts of the superintendent, his staff and a determined board made the renovations at West Florence High School happen, she said.

West Florence High School Principal Matthew Dowdell thanked West Florence High School’s five assistant principals who helped with renovation projects for seven weeks.

“This summer there was a lot accomplished here. In seven weeks, we finished this beautiful 32-classroom building, while starting the renovation on V Hall. The amount of work that needed to be done – just moving desks and cleaning things – just fell on us as the administrative team,” Dowdell said.

The renovations and classroom addition show West Florence High School students that the community cares about their success.

“It’s truly a testament to if you provide opportunities for our students and you provide a safe-learning environment, the sky is truly the limit. Everything we have done academically and athletically is truly a testament to this community. West Florence had great bones and they have had great traditions. There was some remodeling and renovations we needed to do to show our community and our students that we cared about them,” he said.

The work has paid dividends, he said. The class of 2022 had a 95.8 percent graduation rate – the highest in school history, he said.

“It’s brought a pride into our student body,” he said.