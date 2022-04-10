 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Faith Wins founder to speak to Florence County Republicans

FLORENCE, S.C. — Chad Connelly, founder and president of Faith Wins, will be guest speaker at the Florence County Republican Party meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the F1S McClenaghan Annex, 500 S. Dargan St. in Florence.

Connelly holds an engineering degree from Clemson, and is a former chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party.

Faith Wins is dedicated to educating, activating and mobilizing faith leaders to increase their influence in government and politics.

Connelly will be discussing the need for faith-based voters to get involved in the political process through voting, running for office and supporting candidates.

Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. The program starts at 7 p.m.

