MARION, S.C. – Eliana Pinckney along with family members and volunteers distributed school supplies to more than 600 people while celebrating the life and legacy of her father, the late Sen. Clementa Pinckney.

The junior at Temple University took time during the break to host the second annual Sen. Pinckney Day of Community Service at Amazing Grace Park Tuesday.

The Clementa Pinckney Foundation encourages people throughout the state to participate in community service and wellness events on July 30.

“It feels amazing,” Eliana Pinckney said about organizing the event. “It’s a goal of ours at the foundation to be able to put together events like this in communities across South Carolina. None of this would be possible without the help of our sponsors here in Marion.”

Pinckney said supporters like Pee Dee Community Action Partnership, Duke Energy, Absolute Total Care and several vendors helped give out supplies and resources to the community while working behind-the-scene during the entire process.

Amazing Grace Park opened in memory of the late Sen. Clementa Pinckney and the eight people killed in a hate-crime by a gunman at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. The three-acre site hosts several community events throughout the year.

“We have enough book-bags and supplies to serve 1,000,” Pinckney said. “We’re very excited, privilege and blessed to be able to give back to the community, especially in honor of my father.”

Her father served 19 years as a state legislator and became a pastor at the age of 18. Pinckney is carving on her own path of accomplishments.

“Everything is great,” Pinckney said about school. “I love Philly and I love all the things I’m learning at Temple.”