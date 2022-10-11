 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FCSO investigates incident at football game

  • 0

FLORENCE -- Florence County Sheriff's Investigators are looking into an altercation, which occurred following the Johnsonville High School versus Scott's Branch High School football game Tuesday night in Johnsonville.

The incident happened during the team handshake after the game. One Johnsonville player received an injury during the incident.

"We are extremely disheartened by the events that occurred during the post-game activities last night," Florence School District Five wrote in a Facebook post. "These actions took away from the tremendous efforts of the coaching staffs and so many student athletes. The district does not condone such actions. We will continue to work with Florence County Sheriff’s Department to investigate. Our safety team will continue our efforts to prevent further incidents of this nature in the future."

Anyone with knowledge or video of the incident is asked to contact Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 317. Callers do not have to reveal their identity to leave information.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

THE SINGING BARBER

THE SINGING BARBER

FLORENCE, S.C. — When you enter Talentedd Kutzz barbershop you will hear the buzz of clippers and the sounds of sweet melodies – which is a ra…

Florence 2 to recognize five Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Florence County School District 2 and Hannah-Pamplico High School will induct three former athletes, a coach, and a longtime administrative assistant into its athletic Hall of Fame Friday prior to Hannah-Pamplico High School home game against Latta High School. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This flying car showed off its first public test flight in Dubai

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert