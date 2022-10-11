FCSO investigates incident at football game

FLORENCE -- Florence County Sheriff's Investigators are looking into an altercation, which occurred following the Johnsonville High School versus Scott's Branch High School football game Tuesday night in Johnsonville.
The incident happened during the team handshake after the game. One Johnsonville player received an injury during the incident.
"We are extremely disheartened by the events that occurred during the post-game activities last night," Florence School District Five wrote in a Facebook post. "These actions took away from the tremendous efforts of the coaching staffs and so many student athletes. The district does not condone such actions. We will continue to work with Florence County Sheriff’s Department to investigate. Our safety team will continue our efforts to prevent further incidents of this nature in the future."
Anyone with knowledge or video of the incident is asked to contact Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 317. Callers do not have to reveal their identity to leave information.