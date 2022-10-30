FCSO investigating shooting incidents near Johnsonville

FCSO investigating shooting incidents

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of shooting incidents early Sunday morning that started at a club on First Neck Road near Johnsonville, according to sheriff’s office press release.

Additional shots were fired at or into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half Moon Road, according to the release.

The shooting incidents appear to be related.

Additional information was unavailable at press time.

Contaminated kerosene sold at Kingstree storeKINGSTREE, S.C., — The Williamsburg County and Kingstree fire departments have received information that kerosene sold at Tanners Money Saver, 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway, is contaminated and shouldn’t be used.

Anyone who has purchased kerosene from Tanners Money Saver in Kingstree since Oct. 24 shouldn’t use the kerosene. If it already has been put in a heater, do not use the heater. Take the heater outside and leave it, according to a press release from the Williamsburg County Fire Department.

Reports: Suspect in deputy’s homicide dies

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in June has died in hospice care.

Duane Heard died Friday in Rock Hill, new outlets reported, citing the Spartanburg County coroner.

Heard was charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge, who was among deputies responding to a domestic disturbance call on June 21 west of Spartanburg.

When Aldridge knocked on Heard’s door after a woman reported that Heard assaulted her, Heard came out and shot Aldridge in the head, authorities have said. They described it as an ambush.

Officials said Heard then stole Aldridge’s gun, keys and electric stun gun and fled. Aldridge tried to evade a traffic stop by pretending to surrender, then wrecked his vehicle, running into the woods while repeatedly exchanging gunfire with deputies, authorities said. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said Heard was shot twice before his capture.

Prosecutors had said they would seek the death penalty against Heard. He had been receiving treatment for his injuries until he was discharged and booked into the York County jail on Oct. 20.

The coroner said while in custody, Heard’s health deteriorated and he was taken into hospice care.

Aldridge had been a deputy for three years. His widow, Jessica Link Aldridge, was pregnant when Aldridge died and scheduled to deliver in February.

- Staff Reports

Lynchburg man killed in Florence County wreck

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — A 56-year-old Lynchburg resident was killed Saturday night in two car, head-on collision on SC Highway 403 near Creek Road, about six miles south of Timmonsville.

The 56-year-old man was driving a 2019 Kia sedan north on SC Highway 403. A 21-year-old Olanta resident was driving a 2015 Chevrolet sedan south on SC Highway 403. A 23-year-old Timmonsville resident was a passenger in the Chevrolet sedan, according to a report by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Chevrolet sedan crossed the center line, according to the report, causing a head-on collision.

All three people involved in the accident were transported to McLeod Regional Medical Center. The Lynchburg man died at the hospital, according to the report.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident