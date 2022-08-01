 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

FCSO Investigators seek information on person of interest in fatal shooting

  • 0
POI shoot 22-08-01.jpg

An image from surveillance video shows a person of interest in the July 24 fatal shooting at the Travel Lodge, 3783 W. Palmetto St.

 COURTESY: Florence County Sheriff's Office

Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking the public to help locate a person of interest in a July 24 fatal shooting at the Travelodge, 3783 W. Palmetto St., in Florence, FCSO Major Michael Nunn said.

The Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting with a victim at the Travelodge shortly before 3 a.m. on July 24. The victim, a 28-year-old Timmonsville man, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but didn't survive.

Video surveillance at the motel captured the image of a person of interest in the investigation. Sheriff's investigators believe this person may have knowledge regarding the incident, Nunn said.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or location of the person of interest is asked to contact Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 374 or "Submit-A-Tip" on the FCSO free app for iPhone or Android devices. You don't have to reveal your identity to leave information, Nunn said.

People are also reading…

Information may also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeewanted.com, downloading the P3 Tips app on you Apple or Android device or call 888-274-6732. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime, he said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dargan Street water main break leaves downtown Florence dry

Dargan Street water main break leaves downtown Florence dry

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A 10-inch water main that runs under Dargan Street failed early Saturday afternoon which shut off water to many Downtown Florence restaurants, ripped up about 30 feet of pavement and flooded the 200 block of Dargan Street with about 500,000 gallons of water.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Foods have been getting sweeter and sweeter every year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert