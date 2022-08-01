FCSO Investigators seek information on person of interest in fatal shooting

Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking the public to help locate a person of interest in a July 24 fatal shooting at the Travelodge, 3783 W. Palmetto St., in Florence, FCSO Major Michael Nunn said.

The Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting with a victim at the Travelodge shortly before 3 a.m. on July 24. The victim, a 28-year-old Timmonsville man, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but didn't survive.

Video surveillance at the motel captured the image of a person of interest in the investigation. Sheriff's investigators believe this person may have knowledge regarding the incident, Nunn said.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or location of the person of interest is asked to contact Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 374 or "Submit-A-Tip" on the FCSO free app for iPhone or Android devices. You don't have to reveal your identity to leave information, Nunn said.

Information may also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeewanted.com, downloading the P3 Tips app on you Apple or Android device or call 888-274-6732. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime, he said.