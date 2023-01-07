FDTC's Early Childhood Development program receives donation

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Technical College has received a $16,500 donation from SC Endeavors for the college's Early Childhood Education program, which educates students interested in a career working with children as child-care workers in private and public centers, school systems, community and state agencies, as well as religious institutions.

“The donation is incredibly generous and greatly appreciated,” FDTC early childhood instructor Elizabeth Crow said. “With this funding, our program will be better equipped to educate our current students, connect with alumni and recruit new students in our service area. SC Endeavors has always been a dedicated supporter of Florence-Darlington Technical College, and the size of this donation is a testament to the mission of the agency. I cannot thank SC Endeavors enough for the opportunities that this funding will provide.”

SC Endeavors, formerly the Center for Child Care Career Development or CCCCD, is the professional development system for South Carolina’s early childhood workforce. Its mission is to support the continuous growth and improvement of early education programs and professionals to create positive outcomes for young children and their families in South Carolina.

"SC Endeavors continues to be an integral part of the SC Department of Social Services Division of Early Care and Education,” SC Endeavors state director Melissa Starker said. “Their goal and ours is to enhance professional development opportunities, resources, and tools for early childhood professionals."

Every year SC Endeavors awards the Early Childhood Development Program $6,500 from the McDonald Early Education Support Fund. This year, the Biden administration and Congress authorized additional funding to support early care and education, focusing on workforce education and compensation.

"I am pleased to announce that each South Carolina technical college will receive an additional $10,000 to focus on meeting early childhood program needs," Starker added. The additional funding plus the annual award make this year’s total grant $16,500.

"Our Early Childhood Development program here at Florence-Darlington Tech is top-notch and the funding that SC Endeavors has provided us will help us to continue to deliver high quality students into the workforce," FDTC President Jermaine Ford said.

To learn more about FDTC’s Early Childhood Education program visit the colleges website at FDTC.edu.