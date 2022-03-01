Federal judge approves Georgia redistricting maps

“The Court finds that the public interest of the State of Georgia would be significantly undermined by altering the election calendar and unwinding the electoral process at this point,” Jones wrote. He added that evidence “showed that elections are complex and election calendars are finely calibrated processes, and significant upheaval and voter confusion can result if changes are made late in the process.”

He noted that the Supreme Court has repeatedly said lower federal courts should not change election rules “on the eve of an election.”

He also expressed concern about a “whiplash” effect if he were to rule the maps must be changed only to be reversed by appellate courts. That “could create even more voter confusion and loss of confidence in the election system.”

Jones mentioned a similar challenge to new maps in Alabama in which the U.S. Supreme Court last month put on hold a lower court ruling that said the state must redraw its congressional districts before the 2022 elections to increase Black voting power.