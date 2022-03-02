FEMA funds available for Darlington County food, shelter programs

The Darlington County local Federal Emergency Management Agency Board will receive two award amounts of federal funds through the ARPA-R and Phase 39.

The ARPA-R will provide $67,411 and Phase 39 will provide $21,811 to supplement local emergency food and shelter programs in Darlington County. This funding is designed for nonprofit agencies only. Individuals ARE NOT eligible to receive this funding.

The Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. The local FEMA board, made up of local volunteers, will determine how the funds awarded to Darlington County are to be distributed among local emergency food and shelter agencies in the area.

Under terms of the grant from the National FEMA Board, local government or private voluntary organizations must be a non-profit, have a proper accounting system, practice non-discrimination, and demonstrate the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs to be eligible to receive funds. Private voluntary organizations must also have a voluntary board to qualify.

To receive funds, qualifying organizations must apply by March 9.

Contact United Way of Florence County for an application at 843-662-2407.