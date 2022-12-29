Fireworks often part of New Year's celebrations

FLORENCE, S.C. — Fireworks and New Year's Eve celebrations are almost as common as fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Fireworks stands can be found at several locations in and around Florence. However, it is illegal to use fireworks in the city of Florence itself.

Florence City Code 8-7 says it is unlawful for any person to set off or explode any bomb, rocket, firecracker or any other kind of fireworks within the city limits. The provisions don't apply to toy pistol caps that contain less than 25 hundredths of a gram of an explosive compound.

The fine for violating the city ordinance can be as much as $1,000.

The TNT fireworks stand on Beltline Drive raises money for Glorious Remnant Revival Community Church, 817 S. Cashua Drive in Florence.

One of the TNT stand workers, Tayanna Merritt, pointed out the top sellers for the new year, and also discussed fireworks safety tips.

“A big tip is to not allow children to light the fireworks, and if they are playing with sparklers or anything, to make sure they have adult supervision,” Merritt said.

“Sparklers always sell a lot for the kids, since this is always such a family-centered event,” Merritt said.

She also suggested making sure there weren't any flammable substances around the area where you plan to light the fireworks.

After they have been used and cool down, fireworks should be placed in empty boxes or cardboard in water to ensure they are extinguished, Merritt said.

Fireworks of every kind can be purchased at the TNT stand. New inventory arrives every year.

Tank sparklers, smoke balls, firecrackers and festival balls are good sellers as are bigger kits like the All American and Maddog, she said.

“We always buy firecrackers, sparklers, and some other things from TNT stands, but it’s always a good mixture that we get,” Brad Bradley said.

Bradley was at the stand purchasing fireworks.

Bradley’s biggest safety tip is to always watch when children are around when setting off fireworks.

“Being safe is important to us, and we always have fun with the fireworks. We always enjoy the colors and the noises, along with the smiles on the kid’s faces,” he said.

For more information about the Beltline TNT Fireworks stand, call 843-453-5433.