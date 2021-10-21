Flamingos on MUSC Health Marion campus supports breast cancer awareness

MULLINS, S.C. – MUSC Health Marion Medical Center staff are doing their part to help support others during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Dozens of pink flamingos decorate the hospital campus as part of a fundraising effort.
Each flamingo purchased is in honor of a person affected by breast cancer. The money raised helps go to the MUSC foundation Florence Division Oncology Fund.
Director Imaging Services Cynthia Johnson said the medical center is also selling recipe books as part of a fundraiser. Donations will go to MUSC Foundation, she said.
“We also have 3D mammography at MUSC Marion Medical Center to better serve our community,” Johnson said.
For more information call 843-431-2659.