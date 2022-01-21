Fleeing robbers crash vehicle

FLORENCE, S.C. — An armed robbery led to a chase that ended in a crash Friday in Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was taken into custody and three others were being sought.

Maj. Mike Nunn of the sheriff’s office said the robbery occurred about noon at a shoe store on Third Loop Road in Florence County.

In an email, Nunn said the robbers fled in a “vehicle which became involved in a pursuit with City of Florence Police. The vehicle pursuit ended when the subject vehicle crashed near June Lane and the suspects fled on foot into a wooded area. FCSO Tracking Team, Raptor 1 and units with the City Police Department began a manhunt in the area of June Lane and Stockade. One suspect, a juvenile was taken into custody and 3 others remain at large. The manhunt has been suspended at this time.”