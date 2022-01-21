 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fleeing robbers crash vehicle
0 Comments

Fleeing robbers crash vehicle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — An armed robbery led to a chase that ended in a crash Friday in Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was taken into custody and three others were being sought.

Maj. Mike Nunn of the sheriff’s office said the robbery occurred about noon at a shoe store on Third Loop Road in Florence County.

In an email, Nunn said the robbers fled in a “vehicle which became involved in a pursuit with City of Florence Police. The vehicle pursuit ended when the subject vehicle crashed near June Lane and the suspects fled on foot into a wooded area. FCSO Tracking Team, Raptor 1 and units with the City Police Department began a manhunt in the area of June Lane and Stockade. One suspect, a juvenile was taken into custody and 3 others remain at large. The manhunt has been suspended at this time.”

Anyone with information regarding the case or the identity or location of the remaining suspects is asked to contact sheriff’s investigators at 843-665-2121, ext 372, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1000.00 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.

Major Michael M. Nunn

General Counsel/PIO

Sent from my iPad

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron tests limits of COVID testing labs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command
Local News

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina National Guard’s 133rd Military Police Company, Timmonsville Sunday morning had its deployment ceremony in the comfy confines of the Florence Center -- it had originally been scheduled for the Florence Veterans Park.

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery
Local News

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Pee Dee has been placed under a winter storm watch, the governor has declared a state of emergency and the weather forecast pretty much calls for 100% chance of cold, wet misery -- but what flavor that comes in depends a great deal on location.

Local News

Pee Dee placed under winter storm watch

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Confidence remains low at to how much ice the Pee Dee will get and what the impact of that ice will be, but the forecast contains no mystery as to whether or not it will happen at all.

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game
Local News

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was tackled and arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville basketball game. Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department reported that he received information from another officer that Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, who was wanted on a probation violation was at the game. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert