Florence 1 names three new principals

FLORENCE — Three longtime educators have been appointed to new posts for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

Wanda Williams-Parrott has been named principal of Brockington Elementary School in Timmonsville.

Parrott serves as assistant principal at Savannah Grove Elementary School, a role she has been in since 2015. As assistant principal, her responsibilities have included assisting in the management of curriculum and instruction, facilitating school safety drills, and serving as the Title I and Title 4 site coordinator.

“I am honored to be able to serve Brockington Elementary and the Timmonsville community as the new principal,” Parrott said. “I look forward to many years of learning and growing together to ensure that all Brockington students achieve at high levels.”

Parrott began her educational career at Wallace-Gregg Elementary School where she served as a teacher before moving to Savannah Grove. She is a graduate of Coker University with a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education. She also earned a masters of education in administration from Cambridge College and a Read to Succeed Administrators Endorsement from the South Carolina Department of Education Office of Virtual Education.

Michelle McBride, Florence 1 assistant superintendent of elementary education, said Parrott’s extensive experience, with a variety of different roles and responsibilities, made her a great fit for the Brockington position.

“Ms. Parrott has been an exceptional educator and administrator in Florence 1 for the last 17 years,” McBride said. “We are thrilled that she will now be part of our lead administrative team as the new principal of Brockington Elementary School.”

Tina Johnson was named principal at Greenwood Elementary School.

Johnson serves as an assistant principal at Mossy Oaks Elementary School in Beaufort County School District, holding that position since 2016. As an assistant principal, she has been responsible for analyzing schoolwide data and making instructional decisions based on that data, managing IEPs, 504 Plans and MTSS meetings, as well as coordinating observation cycles and professional development sessions.

Prior to her role as assistant principal, Johnson served as a Numeracy Coach, a TAP Master Teacher, and a sixth-and seventh-grade math instructor.

She is a graduate of Jacksonville State University with a bachelor of science degree in merchandising. She also graduated with a master’s degree in elementary education from Wheelock College, a master’s degree in gifted education from Converse College and a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of South Carolina.

“I am excited and energized for the opportunity to serve the students and community of Florence One at Greenwood Elementary,” Johnson said. “I look forward to growing students while sharpening my tool as an instructional leader within Florence One.”

McBride said Johnson’s experience as an administrator and a teacher will be valuable as she takes the lead at Greenwood.

“We are very happy to have Ms. Johnson join Florence 1 Schools this upcoming school year as a principal,” McBride said. “She is a strong educator and we believe she will be a wonderful leader at Greenwood.”

Joni Bown will be the new principal at Sneed Middle School.

Bown serves as an assistant principal at South Florence High School. As assistant principal, Bown’s responsibilities have included acting as a Local Education Agent for IEPs, designing the school’s master schedule, implementing student support teams and managing ESSR funds to develop academic achievement in afterschool programs.

“I am very thankful and excited to be the new principal at Sneed Middle School,” Bown said. “I believe in academic excellence, community building and educational equity. As principal, I will strive to ensure students are provided the best opportunity while implementing these core values. I look forward to an outstanding school year!”

Bown is a graduate of California State University, San Marcos with a bachelor of Arts degree in liberal studies with education. She also earned a master’s degree in education leadership with a mathematics specialization from George Mason University and a K-12 principal certificate in supervision and leadership from the University of Mary Washington.

Prior to coming to Florence 1, Bown had worked as an instructional coach, a high school and middle school English as a Second Language educator, a Mathematics Specialist, a middle school math teacher and a fifth-grade teacher.

Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools Gregory Hall said Bown will bring a wealth of knowledge to Sneed.

“I am excited about the selection of Mrs. Bown as the next leader of Sneed Middle School,” Hall said. “Her experience in schools across the country, in classroom and school leadership roles, have prepared her to be a great leader at Sneed Middle School.”

— Florence 1 Schools