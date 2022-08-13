 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Florence 1 Schools enrollment up nearly 5%

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence 1 School District enrollment is up nearly 5% from the end of the 2021-22 school year, according to enrollment numbers as of Aug. 8.

Superintendent Richard O’Malley told the Florence 1 School District Board of Trustees at Thursday’s monthly meeting district enrollment stood at 16,267. Enrollment at the end of the 2021-22 school year was 15,500 students.

Some of the increase can be traced to the consolidation of Florence County School District 4 with the Florence 1 School district.

O’Malley gave a racial breakdown of the enrollment numbers.

African American, 8,791, 54%

White, 4,996, 31%

Hispanics, 930, 5.7%

2 or more races, 1,163, 7.1%

People are also reading…

O’Malley also reviewed some enrollment numbers at individual schools.

West Florence High School 1,842

South Florence High School, 1,700

Wilson High School, 1,400

A majority of high school students who came from Florence 4 School District this year enrolled in West Florence High School, O’Malley said.

South Florence High School had 25 to 30 enroll and Wilson High saw about 20 to 25. Sneed and Southside Middle Schools saw a majority of the Florence 4 School District students.

Florence 1 Schools also allowed Florence 4 students to attend Florence 1 Schools tuition free in the 2021-22 school year, he said.

The new 175,000-square-foot Southside Middle School has a capacity of 1,200. As of Aug. 8, 1,119 students were enrolled there. John Moore Middle School’s enrollment is 1,061 students.

Brockington Elementary School in Timmonsville joins Florence 1 School District this year as part of the consolidation with Florence County School District 4. It has 252 students.

“We feel pretty comfortable that it will climb to 300 as more and more students register,” O’Malley said.

Florence 1 Schools adopted the Florence 4 School District’s bus routes, O’Malley said. The Timmonsville buses are housed at the education center in Timmonsville, he said.

“The bus drivers go there. They leave from there and they return there,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley said he expect enrollment to continue to climb.

“I guess you could say this evening if you build it they will come,” O’Malley said. “They are coming and I think we are in a really good place for our district as far as enrollment. Once we get to our 10-day drop on our 45th day, those numbers will be a little bit more accurate. … We feel really confident going into the school year with the numbers that we have.”

The number of Florence 1 School students receiving free or reduced-price lunches has increased to 70%, O’Malley said. The number has climbed for 63 or 64%.

“It’s a large number, but if you look at our academic performance I think that says a lot about what our district and our teachers are able to do for our students,” O’Malley said.

Trustee Barry Townsend asked O’Malley if the higher enrollment numbers would increase the district’s funding from the state.

O’Malley answered yes, but the state’s funding formula had changed. It doesn’t rely solely on student numbers. Teacher salaries also are figured into the formula.

“It’s not 100 percent based on student enrollment,” O’Malley said. “It’s about 75-25, depending upon who you ask to do the math, of teacher salary as well. Any additional student will help as well.”

IN OTHER BUSINESS

In other business Thursday night, the Florence 1 School Board of Trustees:

  • Received a maintenance and facilities update from O’Malley. The district will be “touching” many schools in areas that have been upgraded previously. Renovations and other upgrades during the school year will be done at night, weekends and during holidays, O’Malley said.
  • Approved financial statements, minutes of the July 21 regular meetings, personnel and field trips.
  • Approved a report on the Cognia Accreditation, which was conducted during the 2021-22 school year. Cognia is a worldwide school accreditation company. A majority of schools in South Carolina are accredited by Cognia. Accreditations means Florence 1 School district high school diplomas are accepted as proof of graduation at higher-education institutions worldwide.
  • Set dates for school board visits to district schools during 2022-23. The official schedule meets statutory requirement, Board Chairman S. Porter  Stewart said.
  • Created two work school board work groups. The work groups will work with administration to identify areas of critical need that can be fixed and keep the district on the path of continued improvement, Stewart said. The two work groups are finance and facilities and programs and policies. Board Vice Chairman Trisha C. Caulder will coordinate the finance and facility work group. It will be comprised of Davy Gregg, E.J. McIver and Barry Townsend. Board Secretary Kimry-Ann Haughn will be coordinator of the programs and policies work group. It will be comprised of Dr. Gloria Bracey, Bryan Chapman and John Galloway. Stewart will serve as ex-officio member of both work groups.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City Council ready to annex old Palmetto Inn into the city

City Council ready to annex old Palmetto Inn into the city

FLORENCE, S.C.-- Monday, the Florence City Council will vote to bring the property at 1300 E. Palmetto St. into the city and zone it as open space and recreation. Once demolition and remediation are complete, the property will become part of Levy Park. The property is located in Florence County and is across the street from the McLeod Health Complex. The City Council will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at the City Center, 324 W. Evans St.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert