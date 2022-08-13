Florence 1 Schools enrollment up nearly 5%

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence 1 School District enrollment is up nearly 5% from the end of the 2021-22 school year, according to enrollment numbers as of Aug. 8.

Superintendent Richard O’Malley told the Florence 1 School District Board of Trustees at Thursday’s monthly meeting district enrollment stood at 16,267. Enrollment at the end of the 2021-22 school year was 15,500 students.

Some of the increase can be traced to the consolidation of Florence County School District 4 with the Florence 1 School district.

O’Malley gave a racial breakdown of the enrollment numbers.

African American, 8,791, 54%

White, 4,996, 31%

Hispanics, 930, 5.7%

2 or more races, 1,163, 7.1%

O’Malley also reviewed some enrollment numbers at individual schools.

West Florence High School 1,842

South Florence High School, 1,700

Wilson High School, 1,400

A majority of high school students who came from Florence 4 School District this year enrolled in West Florence High School, O’Malley said.

South Florence High School had 25 to 30 enroll and Wilson High saw about 20 to 25. Sneed and Southside Middle Schools saw a majority of the Florence 4 School District students.

Florence 1 Schools also allowed Florence 4 students to attend Florence 1 Schools tuition free in the 2021-22 school year, he said.

The new 175,000-square-foot Southside Middle School has a capacity of 1,200. As of Aug. 8, 1,119 students were enrolled there. John Moore Middle School’s enrollment is 1,061 students.

Brockington Elementary School in Timmonsville joins Florence 1 School District this year as part of the consolidation with Florence County School District 4. It has 252 students.

“We feel pretty comfortable that it will climb to 300 as more and more students register,” O’Malley said.

Florence 1 Schools adopted the Florence 4 School District’s bus routes, O’Malley said. The Timmonsville buses are housed at the education center in Timmonsville, he said.

“The bus drivers go there. They leave from there and they return there,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley said he expect enrollment to continue to climb.

“I guess you could say this evening if you build it they will come,” O’Malley said. “They are coming and I think we are in a really good place for our district as far as enrollment. Once we get to our 10-day drop on our 45th day, those numbers will be a little bit more accurate. … We feel really confident going into the school year with the numbers that we have.”

The number of Florence 1 School students receiving free or reduced-price lunches has increased to 70%, O’Malley said. The number has climbed for 63 or 64%.

“It’s a large number, but if you look at our academic performance I think that says a lot about what our district and our teachers are able to do for our students,” O’Malley said.

Trustee Barry Townsend asked O’Malley if the higher enrollment numbers would increase the district’s funding from the state.

O’Malley answered yes, but the state’s funding formula had changed. It doesn’t rely solely on student numbers. Teacher salaries also are figured into the formula.

“It’s not 100 percent based on student enrollment,” O’Malley said. “It’s about 75-25, depending upon who you ask to do the math, of teacher salary as well. Any additional student will help as well.”