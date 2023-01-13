 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence 1 Schools receives 'clean' audit

tim lyons.JPG

Mauldin & Jenkins CPA Tim Lyons reviews the fiscal year 2021-22 audit with the Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees at Thursday's regular meeting.

 CHRIS DAY, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – An independent audit didn't find any deficiencies in the Florence 1 School district’s financial statements or its internal controls on revenues and expenditures.

Mauldin & Jenkins conducted the audit of the district’s 2021-2022 fiscal year finances. Certified Public Accountant Tim Lyons reported to the Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees at Thursday’s monthly meeting at South Florence High School.  

The auditor’s report gave the school district an unmodified (“clean”) opinion on basic financial statements. The statements were presented fairly and followed the accounting principals generally accepted in the United States, Lyons said.

The report on internal controls of financial reporting found no material weaknesses or significant deficiencies in internal control. No instances of noncompliance were reported.

“An unmodified opinion is a fancy accounting, auditing term for a clean opinion,” Lyons said. “There is no higher or better opinion than you can get,” Lyons said.

The audit also reviewed the school’s grants to make sure all grant money was spent appropriately.

“We don’t audit every one of the district’s grants every year. We go through a risk-based approach,” Lyons said, adding some grants are reviewed on a rotating basis while others must be reviewed annually.

COVID-related grants – Elementary and Secondary School Emergence Relief Fund (ESSER)  grants – must be reviewed annually. ESSER funds will be distributed to districts and over the next two or three years, Lyons said.

Technically, Mauldin & Jenkins only needed to audit 20% of the school district’s grants. Because of COVID-19 grants, the firm audited 67%, Lyons said.

Lyons said the district cooperated fully with auditors during the process.

“We request access to a lot of different people. We request a lot of records. We request a lot of documentation. We had full cooperation from the district’s management. At no point in time did we feel that we were not allowed access to what we needed in order to conduct our audit,” Lyon said.

Lyons also reviewed auditor independence.

Mauldin & Jenkins is hired to audit the school district’s finances, he said. The company didn’t receive any fees or provide any financial management services that would compromise independent audit, Lyons said.

“The audit was conducted from a truly independent standpoint,” he said.

Expenses outstripped revenues in 2020 because of COVID-19 spending, Lyons said. Revenue and expenses have been about even in 2021 and 2022.

The district added about $1.7 million to the its fund balance in the 2021-22 fiscal year, he said.

Florence 1 School District’s fund balance exceeds state requirements of one month (8.33%) of the average year’s expenses. The district’s policy is two months (17%) of its budgeted general fund expenditures.

“We still have an excess of $11.3 million over the district’s minimum fund balance standpoint,” he said.

The audit also reviewed the district’s food service fund. It had a $1.9 million fund balance on June 30, 2022, he said.

“There are no negative trends that stand out,” Lyons said.

Florence 1 School District’s 2022-23 fiscal year audit will be different than the 2021-22 audit because of the consolidation of Florence County School District 4 with Florence 1 Schools. The consolidation occurred on July 1, 2022.

The 2021-22 audit covered July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

In Other Business

In other business at Thursday’s meeting, the Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees

  • Presented awards and recognition to the South Florence High School Class 4A State Football championship team, South Florence High School All-State golfer Anna Grace Smith, Shrine Bowl All-Star Football game participants – LaNorris Sellers and Zandae Butler, All-State Football players – Sellers, Hunter McClary, Dirrick Goodman, Jaylin Davis, Darren Lloyd, Franklin Emerson and Joshua Daniels. North/South All-Star Football game players – Davis, Ken’Dell Brown and Daniels.
  • Recognized Board Vice Chair Trisha Caulder, who was honored by the South Carolina School Board Association Board with its member award for her 10 years of service on the F1S board.
  • Discussed the Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees workshop which is scheduled for the morning of Jan.  28.
  • Approved financial statements, Dec. 8, 2022 regular meeting minutes, personnel and field trips.
  • Approved a variety of school policy updates on second reading.
