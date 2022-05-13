Florence 1 Schools trustees reviews 2022-23 budget

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence 1 Schools could have a $175.2 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that starts July 1, or all the budget numbers could change.

Pending decisions at the South Carolina Capital could send public schools in South Carolina scrambling to update their budgets in the next six weeks.

The back story

In January, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he wanted to overhaul the school funding formula. Under McMaster’s proposal school funding will be based on the student-teacher ratio and minimum teacher salaries.

McMaster’s proposal was only a suggestion because the state legislature constructs a budget and sends it to the governor for approval.

The state House of Representatives passed a $14 billion budget in March. It’s school funding plan is based on the student population at day 135 of the previous school year, a student-teacher ratio of 10.2 students per teacher. It also selected a master’s degree with 12 years of experience as the salary the state will fund.

The state Senate approved a $12.4 billion budget in May with a smaller pay increase for teachers.

The two budget proposals haven’t been reconciled, yet, or signed into law by McMaster.

Funding factors

The proposed $175.2 million general fund budget was based from the House of Representatives school formula, the district’s chief financial officer Laura Showe said at Thursday’s Florence 1 School’s Board of Trustees meeting.

It was the first reading of the budget.

The proposed budget doesn’t have any COVID-19 pandemic budget restrictions, Showe said.

“It brings back all programs to all schools that we have previously funded,” she said. “We also have a funding formula change and consolidation.”

Florence 4 Schools will be consolidated with Florence 1 Schools for the coming school year.

Showe explained the proposed funding formula. It takes the number of students at day 135 of the previous year and multiplies that by the weighted factors. That number is divided by a student-ratio set by the legislature multiplied by a position year and experience off the teacher salary scale.

In the House budget, the student/teacher ratio is 10.6 students per teacher and master’s degree with 12 years of experience is the other half of the equation.

Every teacher in the Florence 1 Schools with more than a master’s degree and 12 years of experience will be founded from local tax dollars.

The student-teacher ratio and teacher salary scale component can change every budget year. It is a provision of each state budget instead of being part of the state codes, Showe said.

“Every year, they have to determine the student-teacher ratio and what piece of the teacher salary scale they are going to choose to fund,” Showe said.

The House budget proposal also changes some of the weighted pupil factors, she said. Some of the factors increase and some decrease, she said. Students who fall into the weighted categories need additional services.

“We get additional funding for the students in those categories,” she said.

F1S proposed budget

The $175.2 million budget doesn’t raise local taxes. The millage rate of 206.64 is the same, she said.

The $175.2 million is a $9.8 million – 6 percent – increase from the 2021-22 fiscal year budget. It includes a $3.5 million increase in local revenues, $8.7 million in additional state education funding and $2.4 million in state property tax relief.

A balanced budget is required by state law, she said. So, expenditures are $175.2 million.

Personnel costs increase $12.7 million to $153.8 million, Showe said. Personnel costs account for about 90 percent of the school district’s budget.

“This includes the $4,000 increase plus the 1-year step for all teachers,” she said. “This district is maintaining under this budget proposal that they (teachers) will get their local supplement continued.”

Bus drivers will receive an 8 percent pay raise. All other staff will get a one year of experience step increase, she said.

The district must staff Brockington Elementary School, which is 56 positions at $3.5 million. Operating expenses at Brockington Elementary School are projected at $600,000.

“We are staffing that elementary school like we staff all of our elementary schools,” she said.

The district also will see an 18.1 percent increase in the cost of employee health insurance, Showe said.

Costs also are increasing for school resource officers, special needs student contracts and substitute teachers.

District 1 trustee Barry Townsend said the state is penalizing school districts that have experienced and highly educated teachers.

“We will be forced to raise local taxes if we do that,” he said.

Approximately 50 percent of the Florence 1 district’s teachers hold a master’s degree, Showe said.

Townsend asked of the consolidation of Florence 4 Schools with Florence 1 School will have any additional costs for Florence 1.

The Florence 4 budget draws $250,000 from its reserves, but shouldn’t affect Florence 1 Schools revenues or expenses, Showe said.

Florence 4 Schools has not paid some bills from prior years. To clean up the Florence 4 books, Showe said, she is paying those unpaid bills and drawing down on the Florence 4 reserves.