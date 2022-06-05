Florence 3 Schools will provide summer meals

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence School District 3 will provide free breakfast and lunch meals that meet federal nutrition guidelines to all students 18 and younger participating in school-based programs or activities in the district.

The district also will provide bulk meal pickup to include five days of breakfasts and lunches available to all children 18 and younger and individuals with disabilities up to age 21 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 7, June 14, and June 21 at Lake City High School in the rear parking lot.

Some items included in the meal package will be ready to eat, while others will be heat-and-serve items. Meals may be distributed to adults when children are not present if the adult is able to demonstrate proof of the child’s identity. The student’s ID number is a valid form of proof of identity.

When there is inclement weather, check the district website and Facebook page for updates.

For more information about the Seamless Summer Meal Program, contact Valerie Mouzon, School Food Service supervisor, at 843-374-8652.