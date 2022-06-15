 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence allocates CDBG money

The city of Florence will receive $319,283 in Community Development Block Grant funds for the fiscal 2022-23 fiscal year, city Planning Director Jerry Dudley said.

Dudley discussed the Community Development Block Grant funding at Monday’s Florence City Council meeting. The City Council unanimously approved first reading of the funding resolution. The $319,283 is $28,083 more than the city received for fiscal year 2021-22.

“This is our annual allocation of CDBG funds,” he said.

Community Development Block Grant money must be used to aid in the elimination of slums and blight, benefit low-to-moderate income persons and fill an urgent need in the community.

City staff held a virtual public meeting on March 31 and a public meeting at the May 9 City Council meeting to receive citizen input on how the grant money should be spent, Dudley said.

The City will divide the money five ways.

Planning and Administration: $63,000

Emergency rehabilitation: $117,283

Section 108 Loan Repayment (Recreation Improvements): $92,000

Down payment assistance: $40,000

My Brother’s Keeper: $7,000

The $63,000 for planning and administration will be used to administer the grant. It’s 20 percent of the grant, which meets the federal requirements.

Emergency rehabilitation of houses is getting more expensive because of supply-chain issues and inflation. The $117,283 will help the city rehabilitate two to three houses in 2022-23 fiscal year.

“Construction costs are going up,” Dudley said.

The emergency rehabilitation program has many properties on its waiting list. The ones being rehabilitated now have been on the waiting list for three years, Dudley said.

“There is a large need in the community, and that creates a large list on our part,” he said. “We do try to get to them as quickly as we can, but some of them the cost is too much. The houses are too far gone.”

“The $117,000 we are requesting maybe enough to do two or three houses in the current market,” Dudley said.

The improvements to the recreation centers have been completed. The $92,000 will be used to pay off the loan.

“It’s a little more than last year because next year’s payment will be the balloon payment. It will be the final payment,” Dudley said.

The city has a housing down payment assistance program. The $40,000 will go into that program to assist qualified first-time homebuyers with down payments.

The city traditional contributes to the My Brother’s Keeper Shelter program, and $7,000 is budgeted toward it.

The homeless shelter was founded in 2019 by four churches to provide hot dinners, clean clothes, hot showers, hygiene products, care packages, internet access and spiritual encouragement seven-days a week. In 2020, the shelter served more than 75,000 meals.

“It’s a huge benefit to our community,” he said.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

In other business Monday: the Florence City Council:

Approved an ordinance on second reading to abandon its rights-of-way to a 5-foot-wide, 50-foot piece of land in property adjacent to Mimosa Drive.

Approved an ordinance on second reading to amend the budget for the City of Florence for the 2021-22 fiscal year to correct an error and amend he Water and Sewer Utilities Enterprise Fund.

Approved on second reading an ordinance amending the city's littering regulations, which increases fines for littering.

Approved on second reading an ordinance to raise revenue and adopt a budget for the City of Florence for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023. Councilwoman Lethonia Barnes asked the council to reallocate $25,000 to assist Helping Florence Flourish.

Deferred an ordinance to annex and zone the property at 2640 West Palmetto Street.

Approved a resolution authorizing SRO Partners Florence LLC, to seek a license from the state of South Carolina to allow it to sell certain alcoholic beverages in limited areas of the baseball stadium owned by the city and leased to SRO Partners LLC. The resolution will allow the Florence Flamingos owners to pursue a liquor license, which will be issued by the state, to serve liquor in some areas of the stadium.

