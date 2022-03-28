Florence Center to host car show

Florence residents will notice an influx of classic cars on Friday as The Mustang Club of America pulls into town for its annual national car show.

The Mustang Club of America is the largest organization of Mustang enthusiasts in the world. A nonprofit organization, the organization hosts numerous events throughout the year that raise money for various charities.

It has many local and regional clubs all over the country. Under the direction of President Joey Coward, the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club, will be hosting the national show at the Florence Center Friday through Sunday.

“Once again, the Florence Center has been successful at bringing in a National show to our area,” Florence Center General Manager Paul Beard said. "Welcoming visitors to the Florence area from around the country, we are honored to be hosting the Mustang Club of America."