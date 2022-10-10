Florence City Council approves additional expenditures

FLORENCE – The city of Florence increased spending in its 2022-23 fiscal year Monday when the City Council gave final approval to two budget amendments.

The City Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2022-23 on second reading. The ordinance approved $1.194 million in additional spending. The items to be purchased were removed from the 2022-23 budget to make sure revenues and expenses balanced.

The city had enough savings from the 2021-22 budget to proceed with the purchase of 21 items, Assistant City Manager Kevin Yokim said at the City Council’s September meeting.

Purchases approved on second reading include:

Office furniture for human resources, police department and fire department

Vehicle purchases for community services, police, beautification and facilities, sanitation department and building inspections and permits

Computers, internet and online security upgrades for the police department and building inspections and permits.

Facility improvements at the tennis center and sports complex, the rail trail, City Center Farmers Market and Jeffries Creek Nature Park and at equipment maintenance.

At the September City Council meeting, City Council Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes said the city’s finance, budget and audit committee had approved the ordinance, but there was a mix up about the ordinances.

Barnes wanted the ordinance reviewed again at the September finance, budget and audit committee meeting.

Monday, City Council member Chaquez McCall said the finance, budget and audit committee took a second look at the ordinance at its September meeting and recommended it for approval. McCall is the committee’s chairman.

The City Council also unanimously approved second reading of Ordinance 2022-24, which funded approximately $4.2 million in expenditures.

At the September City Council meeting, Yokim called the ordinance a carry-forward ordinance.

All the items were approved in the fiscal year 2021-22 budget, but were unavailable in the that budget year because of supply chain or other issues.

Items included in Ordinance 2022-24 were:

Miscellaneous grants, $20,000

Farmers Market Community Garden Grant, $1,325

Farmers Market HopeHealth Market Sponsorship, $14,000

Completion of projects and purchases, $2.53 million

City Council travel and lodging, $4,000

Marketing and promotions, $6.700 to purchase two freezers for the commercial kitchen and $15,325 for marketing expenditures funded by two grants

Human resources office furniture, $3,568

Florence Fire Department vehicle maintenance, $11,800

Florence Fire Department personal protective equipment, $39,000

Florence Fire Department other supplies, $20,000

Florence Fire Department conference and training, $13,000 to purchase audio/visual equipment with a Duke Energy grant

Professional services (beautification and facilities), $35,000

Two pickups for beautification and facilities, $93,900

Public utilities shed for beautification and facilities, $50,000

Professional services (Sanitation), $8,000 for ExecuTime Payroll/Munis Management contract for yard debris assistance and $30,000 to purchase dumpsters

Other maintenance and repairs (Sanitation), $20,000 for repairs of a vehicle involved in an accident

Auto equipment (Sanitation), $85,000 to purchase two recycling vans and a pickup

Other equipment (Sanitation), $12,900 for repairs to a recycling trailer

Auto equipment (Equipment Maintenance), $30,900 for a replacement pickup

Other equipment (Equipment Maintance), $5,500 for a tire balancer

Building and fixed equipment (Recreation), $46,500 for improvements at Barnes Street facility

Facility improvements (Recreation), $50,000 for facility and parking lot improvements at Levy Park

Miscellaneous grants (Recreation), $37,000 in matching funds for a PARD grant

Marketing and Promotions (Athletic Programs), $15,000 to provide cable and Wifi service to the sports complex, $15,000 to top dress and fertilize fields at the Sports Complex and $50,000 for other amenities at the Sports Complex.

Tree Beautification (Athletic Programs), $5,000 for tree planting at the Sports Complex

Tournament expenditures (Athletic Programs), $9,000 for All-Star teams travel expenses

Athletic expenditures (Athletics Programs), $4,800 to replace youth football helmets

Building and fixed equipment (Athletic Programs), $10,000 to improve soccer cabin

Office furniture (Athletic Programs), $2,500 for furniture at the Sports Complex

Auto equipment (Athletic Programs), $29,000 for pickup purchase

Facilities improvements (Athletics Programs), $845,000 for improvements at the Florence Tennis Center, Pearl Moore Gym, inclusive playground and gravel drive at Freedom Florence, ball storage room at Florence Tennis Center, Freedom Florence office and concession renovations, field improvements at the Soccer Complex, amenities at the Sports Complex and construction of a World War II monument at the Veterans Park

Other equipment (Athletics Programs), $113,000 for purchase of a utility vehicle, replacement mower, new turf mower, ground mower and Sand Pro field drag at the Sports Complex

Professional Services (Planning), $204,340 to continue development of the city’s comprehensive plan, neighborhood plans and a downtown master plan

Other equipment (Building Inspections and Permits) $3,000 to upgrade electronic equipment used in the field by inspectors

Contingency Fund (Non-Departmental), $100,000 to provide funding for unanticipated projects

IT Hardware/Software Support (Non-Departmental) $87,970 for IT system upgrades

Animal Shelter improvements, $10,000

Recreation facilities, $22,000 to upgrade existing facilities

Lawton Chase House (Non-Departmental), $111,690 for renovations to the old Florence Museum Building

Children’s Museum (Non-Departmental), $275,000 to provide a children’s museum

Unappropriated reserves from the Water and Sewer Enterprise funds, $743,340 for building maintenance, contingency funds for water and sewer facilities, IT Hardware/Software support, 2016 Special Obligation Bonds additional funding

Unappropriated reserves from the Water and Sewer Equipment Replacement Fund, $439,000 for replacement of utility trucks. a replacement sweeper boom, emergency generator, replacement asphalt roller and a tap machine

Water and Sewer Construction Fund, $443,785 for water-line extension requests, elevated water tank repairs/repaint

Stormwater Equipment Replacement Fund, $100,000 to purchase a utility truck and ditch excavator