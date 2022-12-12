Florence City Council delays redistricting until May

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Council postponed approving new boundaries for Districts 1, 2 and 3 until May at Monday's meeting in the City Center.

The redistricting options were discussed during an executive session. When the City Council returned to open session, District 1 City Council Rep. LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson made a motion to postpone redistricting plans until May to let city staff hold workshops for the City Council. District 2 City Council Rep. Lawrence "Chipper" Smith seconded the motion. It passed unanimously.

This is the second time the City Council has delayed redistricting.

At its Jan. 10 meeting, the City Council postponed redistricting until the City Council's first meeting after November's General Election.

The City Council reached its decision in January to avoid rushing the process and create confusion regarding districts in the 2022 election. The redistricting process would have been completed two weeks prior to the start of the filing period for candidates.

The city of Florence has three districts.

Three city councilors and the mayor are elected at large, which means all registered voters in the city limits can cast ballots in these races.

The three council members representing districts are NeSmith-Jackson, District 1; Smith, District 2, and Bryan Braddock, District 3.

NeSmith-Jackson and Smith are new to the City Council, winning their seats in the June primaries and November general election.

The United State Constitution, South Carolina Code of Laws, Florence Code of Ordinances and the 1965 Voting Rights Act require the city of Florence to make sure its three districts comply with the Voting Rights Act once new census data is received.

The 2020 Census indicates growth trends in the three district since the 2010 Census data, but the growth isn’t large enough to require the district boundaries to be adjusted.

City staff analyzed the data and doesn’t recommend any changes to the district boundaries. However, city staff did offer two options with changes to the district lines.