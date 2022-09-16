Florence City Council OKs additional spending

FLORENCE – Florence City Councilors unanimously approved big changes to the city’s 2022-23 fiscal year at Monday’s City Council meeting in City Center, 324 W. Evans St.

The first round of budget changes involved items originally removed from the budget to ensure expenditures and revenues resulted in a balanced budget.

The city had enough savings from the 2021-22 budget to proceed with purchasing the items, Assistant City Manager Kevin Yokim said.

Ordinance 2022-23 originally was brought to the City Council in August. The City Council referred it to the finance, audit and budget committee. The committee met Aug. 24 to discuss the ordinance, Yokim said.

City Councilor Chaquez McCall is the committee chairman. He said the committee recommended the City Council approve Ordinance 2022-23.

The 21 items funded in the bill total nearly $1.2 million.

It included:

Office furniture for human resources, police department and fire department

Vehicle purchases for community services, police, beautification and facilities, sanitation department and building inspections and permits

Computers, internet and online security upgrades for the police department and building inspections and permits.

Facility improvements at the tennis center and sports complex , the rail trail, City Center Farmers Market and Jeffries Creek Nature Park and at equipment maintenance.

City Councilor Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes said the committee approved the bill, but there was a mixup about the ordinances.

“I would like to go back and make right the mixup in the meeting so that we can look at the correct information. We were looking at the wrong ordinance when we approved it and found out afterwards,” Barnes said.

The City Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2022-23 on first reading at Monday’s meeting. However, the ordinance will be brought before the finance, audit and budget committee on Sept. 28 for further review before the City Council considers it on second reading in the October meeting.

Next, the City Council considered Ordinance 2022-24, which also amended the 2022-23 budget.

Ordinance 2022-24 is referred to as a carry-forward ordinance, Yokim said. It’s items included in the 2021-22 budget, but the items were unavailable last budget year because of supply chain or other issues.

The total expenditures in Ordinance 2022-24 reached approximately $4.2 million.

It included office equipment, personal protective equipment for the fire department, training, vehicle purchases, water and sewer upgrades, facilities upgrades and beautification projects.

The City Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2022-24 on first reading.