Florence City Council OKs violent crime task force

FLORENCE -- The Florence City Council unanimously approved the creation of a multi-jurisdictional violent crime task force at its Monday meeting at the City Center.

The City Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the city and Florence County Sheriff’s Office to move ahead with the Florence County Multi-Jurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force. The task force is being created to fight increases in violent crime, drug and narcotics sales and other pervasive crimes in Florence County.

The Memorandum of Understanding is a straight-forward agreement, Police Chief Allen Heidler said. It describes the task force’s responsibilities, governing board and its duties, assignment of law enforcement officers, unit/team supervision, work assignments, operational guidelines and procedures and the use and distribution of seized assets.

“It revolves around a governing board that the sheriff and I will chair,” Heidler said. “It will likely include supervision from law enforcement – both agencies – and other agencies – state, federal and local partners.”

The agreement is modeled after a similar task force in York County, Heidler said.

The York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit consists of officers from seven agencies – 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the Clover Police Department, Fort Mill Police Department, Rock Hill Police Department, Tega Cay Police Department, York Police Department and York County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are planning on traveling to York County. They have a very successful task force that this has been somewhat modeled after. It has a governing board. We will be traveling there to get an idea they work their board,” Heidler said.

It also extends a Florence officer’s jurisdiction beyond the city limits when the officer is working on a task force investigation, Heidler said.

The Memorandum of Understanding defines the task force’s responsibilities:

Disrupt violent crime and illicit drug traffic in the state, Florence County and adjacent areas, including adjoining states.

Gather and compile intelligence data related to violent crime and drug trafficking.

Conduct undercover operations when appropriate and engage in other traditional investigation methods to effective prosecute violent crime and drug law violations.

Cooperate with state and federal enforcement agencies in the investigation, arrest and prosecution of violent crime and upper-level drug dealers.

Enforce laws related to money laundering and organized crime activities.

Target and enforce vice-related crimes, including gambling, solicitation, prostitution and alcohol-related crimes – such as underage drinking.

Enforce all state laws anywhere in Florence County, all county ordinances in any unincorporated portion of Florence County and enforce any municipal ordinance within the city of Florence.

Conduct any other law enforcement investigation or activity as authorized by the task force’s commanders and governing board.

The memorandum indicates the chief executive officer of each participating agency will be the leaders of the governing board, which will provide general and specific direction to the task force in all law enforcement and administrative matters. The governing board will meet at least monthly.

The police department and sheriff’s office will assign at least one violent crime enforcement officer to the task force. The governing board will assign experienced street crime/narcotics enforcement officers with administrative and operational experience to serve as task force commanders, according to the Memorandum of Understanding.

Officers assigned to the task force will work on assigned activities during their duty hours, excluding special assignments. The officers work schedules will vary according to operational needs. The usual work week will be 40 hours, according to the Memorandum of Understanding.

The Memorandum of Understanding also describes how assets seized and forfeited to the task force will be distributed and how press releases or press conferences for task force operations will be conducted.

District 3 City Council representative Bryan Braddock thanked Heidler and Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye for working together to create the task force.

The city and Florence County are experiencing a surge in violent crime, Braddock said.

“It’s going to take a teamwork approach,” Braddock said. “Taking down those boundaries between are two departments is a great first step.”

Mayor Pro-Tem George Jebaily asked how many officers would be assigned to the task force.

The number isn’t set yet, Heidler said. It also will vary depending up on investigations the task force is working on.

“We will look at what it is going to require and it will be tweaked on a regular basis,” he said.