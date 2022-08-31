 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence City Council sets special meeting Thursday

FLORENCE -- The Florence City Council has called a special meeting for 4 p.m. Thursday at the City Center, 324 W. Evans St., in Florence.

The City Council will start the meeting in open session. After the Pledge of Allegiance, the council is expected to go into executive session to discuss Resolution No. 2022-26, which involves a conditional grant and development agreement for an economic development project.

No action on Resolution No. 2022-26 will be taken in executive session. The  council will return to open session after discussing the resolution. It may or may not take action on the resolution.

