Florence City Council slates budget workshop

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council has scheduled a budget work session and public hearing at 3 p.m. Monday at Fire Station No. 5, 296 E. Redbud Lane.

The City Council also will consider on first reading a revenue and budget ordinance after the work session and public hearing.

The work session will cover budget totals by fund, compensation/benefit changes, general fund budget highlights, community programs funding, hospitality special revenue fund, water and sewer enterprise fund, stormwater utility enterprise fund, water/sewer and stormwater construction funds and utilities equipment funds.

The general fund budget will be $44.91 million. The city’s millage rate will be 59.1 mills.

Here are other revenues and appropriations under consideration.

General Fund Dept Service Fund, $694,000

Water and Sewer Utilities Enterprise Fund, $39.61 million

Water and Sewer Utilities Equipment Replacement Fund, $1.49 million

Water and Sewer Utilities Construction Fund, $11.98 million

Stormwater Utility Enterprise Fund, $1.72 million

Stormwater Utility Equipment Replacement Fund, $345,000

Stormwater Utility Construction Budget, $236,000

Hospitality Fund Budget, $4.88 million

