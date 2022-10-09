Florence City Council to consider budget updates

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council will consider final approval of two bills updating the city’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget at its monthly meeting Monday in council chambers at the City Center, 324 W. Evans St.

The meeting will start at 1 p.m.

At its Sept. 12 regular meeting, the City Council approved amending the budget to restore items originally removed from the 2022-23 fiscal year budget to make sure the budget was balanced. At the September meeting, Assistant City Manager Kevin Yokim said the city had enough savings from its 2021-22 budget to go ahead and purchase the eliminated items.

The 21 items funded in the bill total nearly $1.2 million.

The items include office furniture, vehicle purchases, computer, internet and online security upgrades and improvements to city facilities.

The City Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2022-23 on first reading at Monday’s meeting. It comes up for second reading at Monday’s meeting

The City Council also will consider the second reading of Bill No. 2022-24. It also amends the 2022-23 budget.

The ordinance is called a carry-forward ordinance, Yokim said. The items were included in the 2021-22 budget, but were unavailable last budget year because of supply chain or other issues.

The total expenditures in Ordinance 2022-24 reached approximately $4.2 million. The items included office equipment, personal protective equipment for the fire department, training, vehicle purchases, water and sewer upgrades, facilities upgrades and beautification projects.

The City Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2022-24 on first reading on Sept. 12.

The City Council will consider two zoning ordinances and updates to code provisions regarding business licenses and amendments to the City of Florence Code of Ordinances – Municipal Utilities on second reading at Monday’s meeting.

The City Council will consider one ordinance on first reading Monday. Bill No. 2022-34 corrects clerical errors made in assigning zoning designations during the adoption of the Unified Development Ordinance. The city of Florence’s zoning atlas will be corrected to zoning designations on affected land.

The zoning corrections will affect 10 parcels.