Florence City Council to consider E911 equipment purchases

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence emergency responders must upgrade its E911 communications equipment over the next seven years to comply with South Carolina laws, and be able to communicate with the Florence County Emergency Management Department.

The Florence City Council will consider a resolution to use E911 fees to buy portable and mobile radios and mobile data terminals for the Florence police and fire departments. The total cost will be approximately $700,000, which will be spread out over seven years.

The Florence City Council will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at the City Center, 324 W. Evans St.

The city has been collecting a 911 service fee for each local phone customer since 1997. The fee is included in a customer’s phone bill.

The money has been used to finance a lease-purchase agreement of 800 megahertz radio equipment for the police and fire department, to reimburse Florence County for construction of a communications tower to serve a significant portion of the city of Florence, and the purchase of other emergency communications equipment.

The resolution sets aside the 911 fees collected by the city for the police and fire communications equipment upgrades starting July 1.

The Florence Police Department will receive $350,000 for equipment upgrades. Mobile data terminals account for $150,000. The police department will be allocated $54,000 for portable radios, $40,000 for mobile radios and $106,000 for radio software.

The Florence Fire Department will receive $294,000 for 911 upgrades in the next seven years. Mobile radios account for $150,000. Portable radios will cost $93,000, while $41,000 will be spent on radio accessories. The Fire Department will be allocated $10,000 for fire stations radios and tablets.

The City Council also consider resolutions to proclaim Dec. 2 as Arbor Day in the city and one to recognize November as Acts of Kindness Month in the city.

The City Council also will go into executive session to receive legal advice about an annexation request, discuss a proposed economic development project and receive legal advice related to an intergovernmental agreement. It also will receive an update on legal matters and a personnel issue in executive session.