Florence City Councilors to be sworn in Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Newly elected and reelected members of the Florence City Council will take the oath of office at 6 p.m. Monday in the City Council chambers at the City Center, 324 W. Evans St.

The two new City Council members are LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson and J. Lawrence “Chipper” Smith II. NeSmith-Jackson represents District 1 and is replacing C. William Schofield, who ran for and won election to the Florence County Council. Smith represents District 2 and will be replacing Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, who didn’t seek reelection.

Two current members, who didn’t have opponents in the general election, also will take the oath of office. They are Mayor Pro Tem George D. Jebaily and Byran A Braddock, District 3 representative.

