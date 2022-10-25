Florence County 911 named SC Center of the Year

FLORENCE — Florence County 911 Central Dispatch recently was named SC APCO/NENA 911 Center of the Year at the annual SC APCO/NENA Conference in Myrtle Beach.

The award is presented to the 911 Center that has exemplified outstanding professionalism, leadership, and innovation to the community it serves, as well as, to its region and state.

Florence County 911 Central Dispatch understands that training is the most important and one of the most expensive undertakings in the dispatch profession.

To ensure that other agencies have access to certain trainings, Florence County provides the training at no cost to the agencies. They are only responsible for the materials.

Florence County 911 also has weekly trainings with its special teams. The teams monitor their training over the radio and input all the information into CAD. The weekly training helps to learn different terms and languages that our special team units use during these situations and better prepare the Center for Active Assailant situations and SWAT operations.

Florence County 911 also strives to improve Public Safety Communications for their community.

It has formed a nonprofit foundation in memory of one of their dispatchers, Leslie Timmons, who died Nov. 15, 2020.

The Leslie Timmons Foundation partners with a different organization annually to ensure that a needy family has a Christmas.

The 911 Center continually supports local community drives, whether it is Farrah Turner’s toy drive, Lydia’s Nest Back to School Bash, the United Way program or people in need in the area.

It also has partnered with All for Autism in Florence, receiving and entering information into their system to help identify Autistic residents and assist with key information, such as triggers and functional level.

In addition to this prestigious award, Sommer Broach was awarded the Supervisor of the Year Award and Melissa Fletcher received the SC APCO/NENA Palmetto Award.