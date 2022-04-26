Florence County Coroner releases identity of 11-year-old shooting victim

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence County Coroner's Office Tuesday released the identity of an 11-year-old boy who was shot and killed at his home in Scranton Sunday.

The victim is Zion Burgess, who was shot at his home on South Glendale Road in Scranton, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken wrote in the release.

The shooting incident happened Sunday morning. The boy was transported to a Florence area hospital where he died.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday morning at the Medical University South Carolina in Charleston.

Two people -- Crandell Cordell Burgess, 27, Scranton, and Montarrio Leverne Graham, 35, Scranton -- have been arrested and charged in the incident.

Burgess is charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Graham is charged with stalking, trespassing/entering premises after a warning to leave and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

According to the Florence County Sheriff's Office, Graham and Burgess were involved in an argument. Graham had a gun. Burgess warned Graham to leave several times, but Graham refused. The dispute escalated and shots were fired.

Sheriff's investigators allege the 11-year-old was struck by shots fired from Burgess's gun.