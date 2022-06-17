 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence County Council OKs $76.05M budget

Florence County employees will receive raises for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The Florence County Council unanimously approved the $76.05 million 2022-23 general fund budget at Thursday’s meeting. The budget included employee raises and a small millage rate increase for county taxpayers.

Full-time Florence County employees will receive a $3,000 cost-of-living increase. Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center employees will receive a $5,000 cost-of-living adjustment.

In addition to the cost-of-living adjustments, all full-time employees will receive a one-time stipend of $2,000. Eligible part-time employees, who work at least 28 hours a week, will receive a $2,250 stipend.

Florence County experience about 200 job openings in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which resulted in a $1.8 million surplus, which is being used to fund the one-time, $2,000 stipend.

“We have a balanced budget, but we were able to have the opportunity to give back to our employees this year in several areas. Every one of us up here are delighted we were able to do that,” County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said. “We wish we could do more, but we’ve done everything we could do. I hope it helps with the morale of the work force we have.”

Florence County has great employees, he said, and deserve the pay raises and stipends. The pay increases also will make the county more competitive in the job market, and help it replace employees who left during the Great Resignation during the pandemic.

“We hope it improves our retention rate,” he said.

Florence County hasn’t been able to upgrade employee salaries in the past because of South Carolina’s Act 388, which tied city and county millage rate increases to the Consumer Price Index and population growth.

Florence County’s population hasn’t seen significant growth. Inflation caused by the pandemic, supply shortages and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine increase the Consumer Price Index, which allowed the county to increase its millage rate by 3.79 mills.

The County’s millage rate will increase from 80.6 to 84.4 mills. However, it’s debt service millage will decrease from 14.9 to 13.6. Taxpayers will see their county taxes increase by 2.49 mills.

Willard Dorriety Jr.

Willard Dorriety Jr. will serve another term as Florence County Council chairman.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE COUNTY APPROPRIATIONS

The following funds are included in Florence County's fiscal year 2022 budget

County General Fund, $76,057,185

Fire and First Responder Fund, $8,005,721

Debt Service Fund, $6,774,777

Fire and First Responder Debt Service Fund, $905,525

Economic Development Capital Project Fund, $5,501,359

Economic Development Partnership Fund, $594,278

65% State Accommodations Tax (2%) Fund, $208,000

30% State Accommodations Tax (2%) Fund, $90,000

Local Accommodations Tax (3%) Fund, $3,135,650

Local Hospitality Tax Fund, $1,169,744

District Utility Allocation Fund, $110,439

District Infrastructure Allocation Fund, $1,723,464

District Rocking and Paving Fund, $1,982,614

Sheriff Camps Fund, $36,103

Sex Offender Registry Fund, $36,365

Law Library Fund, $31,328

Road Maintenance Fund, $4,779,164

Victim/Witness Fund, $239,546

Solicitor Check Law Fund, $224,291

Solid Waste Management Fund, $6,271,227

E-911 System Fund, $1,005,601

