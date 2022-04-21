Florence County Council OKs archaeological dig funding

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County will give nearly $20,000 to The Archaeological Institute of the Pee Dee to fund a dig this summer on the west bank of the Pee Dee River, the County Council decided at Thursday’s regular board meeting.

The County Council unanimously approved giving $19,620 from its general government contingency fund for the archeological study, which will run May 16-27 on the Great Pee Dee River. An additional three weeks will be needed for laboratory work and a final report.

“The lead investigator will be Mr. Chris Judge, director of the Native American Studies Institute at the University of South Carolina – Lancaster,” County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith said. “He will be supported by (South Carolina) senior Department of Natural Resources archaeologist Sean Taylor and his team as well as fellow archaeologists from around the state. The objective is to establish a better understanding of the Mississippian occupation and to highlight the significance of the Pamplico area.”

Smith said all artifacts discovered in the dig will become the property of the Florence County Museum and will be displayed there.

District 2 Council member Roger Poston said the dig will be in the Mill Creek area on River Road.

The Mississippian culture was a Native American civilization that flourished in what is now the midwestern, eastern and southeastern United States. It comprised urban settlements and satellite trading networks.

Dig volunteers will work beside professional archaeologists during the work at the river site and in the laboratory. At the river site, the project’s archaeologists and visiting scholars will present occasional evening lectures.

Volunteers also will help in the laboratory at the Native American Studies Center at the University of South Carolina Lancaster during the fall.

The findings of the archaeological project will be presented in a reception and lecture at the Florence County Museum in downtown Florence.

The 2022 Summer Field Project of the archaeological institute will be an investigation of the site of a Mississippian occupation – circa 1200 to 1500 AD – on the Pee Dee River near the town of Pamplico.

The site was identified in 1984 by a team of archaeologists from Gilbert Commonwealth. The team was conducting a survey for a proposed South Carolina Public Service Authority Pee Dee generating station.

According to the Gilbert Commonweath team’s report, shovel testing indicated a significant Mississippian component to the site. Artifacts discovered during the shovel tests included refuse pits containing shells of freshwater mussels, which could indicate the site was occupied for a long time. The shells also could help preserve plant and animal remains as well as other organic artifacts that wouldn’t usually survive in the acidic soils of the coastal plain.

MacTec, an engineering design company, conducted additional research on the site in 2007.

There is little evidence of the classic Mississippian culture of intensive agriculture, hierarchical political organization, ritual and social groupings around town and ceremonial centers east of the Wateree River, which makes the Pee Dee unusual among the large river systems in the Southeast.

In addition to the reception and lecture, a report on the 2022 Archaeology Expedition will be published in the Archaeological Institute of The Pee Dee’s Proceedings.