Florence County Council signs off on Envision AESC's incentive plan

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Council sealed tax incentive agreements and the creation of an 876-acre multicounty industrial park for construction of electric vehicle battery maker Envision AESC’s $810 million manufacturing facility in Florence County.

The new facility initially will create 1,170 jobs in Florence County.

Envision AESC announced its plans to build a 1.5 million square foot manufacturing facility in Florence County on Dec. 6. The company plans to break ground this summer and start mass production at the facility in late 2025.

It will be the company’s third electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in the United States. The company has one plant open and operating in Tennessee. A second plant is under construction in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

At Wednesday’s called meeting, Florence County Council held public hearings on ordinances 52-2022/23 and 53-2022/23. No one spoke or submitted comments to be read into the minutes at the public hearings.

Next, the County Council members voted 8-0 to approve both ordinances on third and final reading. District 5 County Council representative Kent Caudle didn’t attend the meeting because of illness. District 6 County Council representative Stoney “Toney” Moore didn’t attend the meeting but left proxy votes in favor of each ordinance. District 3 County Council Rep. Alphonso Bradley attended the meeting via teleconference.

Ordinance 52-2022/23 mainly focuses on the tax-incentive plan used to entice Envision AESC to locate its facility in Florence County.

It details the fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement and special source revenue credits provided to Envision AESC.

The fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement will run for 40 years. The company will invest $810 million in the manufacturing facility and hire 1,170 employees. The assessment rate is 4%. The millage rate is fixed at 389.3.

Envision LLC also will receive Special Source Revenue Credits starting in 2026 and running through 2065. County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith said the terms are:

75% of property tax in years 2026-28

65% of property tax in years 2029-2035

55% of property tax in years 2036-2045

45% of property tax in years 2046-2065

“There will be an additional SSRC part 2 — $333,333 for three years to be funded by Duke Energy,” Smith said.

Duke Energy will be supplying electrical power to the Envision AESC Florence County facility.

“The incentive agreement requires the company to reimburse the city (of Florence) and the county for land contributions if they fail to invest on the schedule as listed per the agreement,” Smith said.

The agreement also includes clawback provisions if Envision AESC doesn’t achieve and maintain its $810 million investment and job-creation expectations, Smith said.

The electric vehicle gigafactory will be in the 876-acre Envision Technology and Commerce Park, which will be located off East Old Marion Highway and John C. Calhoun Road near Interstate 95.

According to the incentive agreement, the city of Florence and county will buy the project land for approximately $27.5 million. The county will either transfer a fee simple title to the company for $100 or lease the property to Envision AESC on a 50-year basis in a lease-purchase agreement. The company will need 427 acres for its Florence County facility. The agreement limits the property size to 500 acres.

The city and county will use proceeds from economic development bonds to help Envision AESC obtain water and wastewater utility connections as well as electricity and gas connections to the site.

Dominion Energy will provide natural gas and Duke Energy will provide electricity to the facility. Florence County will install water and wastewater services to the facility. The county also will create railroad access and road access to the facility.

The county agrees to spend up to a total of $20 million to supply water, wastewater and road infrastructure.

The agreement also states the South Carolina State Board of Technical and Comprehensive Education will build a training center for Envision AESC employees.

Two locations are under consideration – a site near the industrial park or Florence-Darlington Technical College. The design, construction, furnishing and purchase of training equipment will have a $15-million budget. Envision AESC will determine the size and configuration of the training center. The training center must be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.

Florence Darlington Technical College President Jermaine Ford said the technical college is prepared to train Envision AESC employees.

Florence Darlington Technical College has been building its infrastructure to support projects like Envision AESC over the past year, Ford said.

“We already have the team in place and the facilities in place for training and other initiatives like we do with Honda and other projects,” Ford said. “This being the largest project in this region’s history means we are very excited to be at the forefront with our team to help make that happen. It’s a very exciting time, and Florence Darlington Tech is ready.”

Ordinance 53-2022/23 focuses on the 876 acre Envision Technology and Commerce multicounty industrial park, which will be a joint effort with Marion County.

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development, after review and comment from the Joint Bond Review Committee, awarded a $135 million Closing Fund grant to Florence County to assist with costs related to the project. The Coordinating Council also awarded job development credits related to the project.

The state of South Carolina authorized the issuance of up to $70 million in state general economic development bonds to offset costs of off-site infrastructure and a training center to support the project.