Florence County Council to consider fire truck, ambulance purchases

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Council members will decide if the county will pursue a $500,000 South Carolina Department of Commerce Community Enrichment Grant to purchase a fire engine for the Johnsonville Fire Station at Thursday’s meeting.

The $500,000 grant will be funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant program.

The County Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market Museum, 111 Henry Street in Lake City.

The fire engine’s estimated cost is $675,000. Florence County will provide a local match of 10% of the total grant cost and at least $125,000 to complete the project.

The city of Johnsonville and Florence County will submit an application to purchase the fire engine for the Unified Fire District. The fire engine will be stationed at Johnsonville Fire Station No. 1.

The County Council also will consider the purchase of four ambulances – three for Florence County EMS Department and one for the Johnsonville Rescue Squad.

The three ambulances for Florence County EMS will be purchased through the Savvik Cooperative Purchasing Program. The total cost will be $639,450. Two of the ambulances will replace existing units. The third will be an addition to the fleet.

The ambulance for the Johnsonville Rescue Squad will be purchased for $213,150 from the REV Ambulance Group, Inc., doing business as Wheeled Coach Industries of Winter Park, Florida.

Total cost of the ambulances will be $854,600 including sales tax.

The money for the ambulances will come from Florence County’s American Rescue Plan Act grant.

Florence County Council also will consider hundreds of zoning changes on third, second and first reading. The changes are part of Florence County’s zoning study designed to bring islands of unzoned county property surrounded by property inside a city’s boundaries into compliance with the zoning in the area.