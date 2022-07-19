 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence County Council to finalize pact with Patheon, API, Inc.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Council will hold a public hearing and take final action on a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Patheon API, Inc. to expand its manufacturing facility and create 20 new full-time jobs in Florence County.

The Florence County Council will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers, Room 803, of the County Complex, 180 N. Irby St., Florence.

Pantheon API, Inc. has been identified as Project Angler in previous discussions about this expansion project.

The Patheon API, Inc. manufacturing facility is located in the multicounty park created by Florence and Marion counties. The facility's address is 6173 E. Old Marion Highway, Florence.

Here are some details of the agreement.

  • Minimum investment: $2.5 million. Anticipated investment: $50 million
  • Length and term of agreement: 30 consecutive years after the project is placed into service.
  • Assessment ration applicable for each year of the agreement: 6%
  • Initial millage rate as of June 30, 389.3 mills. The millage rate will be adjusted every five years.
  • Special revenue credits: Shall be given to the economic development property in amounts of 50% of negotiated FILOT payments for property tax years 2023-2027 and 25% of the negotiated FILOT payments for property tax years 2028-2052.

Patheon by Therma Fisher Scientific is a worldwide pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing company. Patheon has two locations in Florence. Both make APIs – active pharmaceutical ingredients. The ingredients are shipped to another location where they are made into pills and stamped with the company’s logo

At its June meeting, the Florence County Council approved a 10-year fee extension between the county and Patheon, API, Inc.

In other business, county council members:

  • Will receive a $15,000 grant for Emergency Management from Duke Energy.
  • Will hear a presentation from Gregg Robinson, the new chief executive officer of the Florence Economic Development Partnership.
  • Discuss and possibly approve zoning ordinances.
  • Receive administrative reports.
  • Declare surplus property.
  • Discuss and possibly approve construction projects.
