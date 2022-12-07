Florence County Council to review updated comprehensive plan

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Council will review the county’s updated 10-year comprehensive plan at Thursday’s County Council meeting.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Council Chambers on the eighth floor of the County Complex, 181 N. Irby St.

State law requires counties to update comprehensive plans every 10 years and review it every five years. The updated Florence County Comprehensive Plan will take the county through 2032.

The Florence County Planning Commission has completed the 10-year update and submitted it to the Florence County Council for adoption and implementation.

The comprehensive plan looks at 10 elements – population, economic development, natural resources, cultural resources, community facilities, housing, land use, transportation, priority investment and resiliency.

The plan’s focus area are:

Upkeep of existing commercial and industrial properties and recruiting more.

Continued support and improvement of public safety and other county services

Providing more affordable housing options while supporting existing neighborhoods

Retention of college students by providing good jobs and things to do for younger people

Maintain the quality and promote recreation and natural resources in the county.

The plan also looks at the “Next Big Thing” for Florence County.

It focuses on providing things for young people to do or engage in to keep them in Florence County. It suggests additional facilities with sports fields, aquatic resources and wellness activities for all ages. Keeping young people and new families engaged is critical to growth, according to the comprehensive plan. A multi-use facility would support tourism, wellness and economic diversity.

The County Council also will receive and consider zoning updates from its zoning study, which looks at unzoned properties in the county that are surrounded by zoned property located within a municipality. The study looks at this islands of unzoned property and makes zoning recommendations to the County Council that brings the property’s zoning into compliance with surrounding property and land-use maps.

The County Council will consider 12 zoning ordinances on third reading, four on second reading and seven on first reading.

The County Council also will be asked to approve the 2023 meeting dates and official county holidays.