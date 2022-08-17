Florence County Council to review zoning ordinances

The Florence County Council will consider 32 zoning ordinances at Thursday’s monthly meeting at the County Complex, 180 N. Irby Street , in the Council Chambers.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m.

The ordinances are part of Florence County’s zoning study. The County’s Planning Department is reviewing unzoned islands of property that is surrounded by zoned property inside a city. The Planning Commission is reviewing the zoning and updating it to be consistent with the city zoning. After a Planning Commission hearing, the zoning ordinances go to the County Council for final approval.

Nine of the 32 zoning ordinances will be third and final reading. Seven are second readings and 16 ordinances will come before the County Council for the first time.

The ordinances change the zoning to single-family residence, multifamily residential, rural community, limited business, office and light industrial, general commercial.

The 32 ordinances updates the zoning of more than 400 properties.

In other business, the County Council will consider:

awarding a contract to resurface five tennis courts and a wall court

appoint a member of the County Council to serve on the proposal review panel for professional recruitment services

a salary increase for 53 positions in Emergency Management Services/E911 to help EMS compete with surrounding agencies in recruitment and retaining personnel. The increases will not increase the budget. Money for raises will come from elimination of positions.

Awarding a $1.215 million contract to Kirven Construction, Inc. of Darlington for MBC stone for District 6 roads.

Awarding a $184,657 contract to Fortiline Waterworks, Columbia, South Carolina for vrious sizes of corrugated galvanized metal pipes.

Awarding a $37,398 contract to Love Chevrolet, Co., of Columbia, South Carolina for a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe for the Florence County United Fire Department.

Spending $19,000 from County District 8 to remove 13 big pine trees and grind stumps on Country Club Boulevard, Fairway Drive and Pineland Avenue for a state repaving project.

Spending $15,000 from Council District 9’s infrastructure funding allocation to repair a sink hole over an outfall pipe off Murifield Place. The sink hole is approximately 10-feet deep.