Florence County Democratic Party issues a call to action

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County’s Democratic Party urged all Democrats to register to vote, go to the polls and pull together to make Florence County a better place to live and work at a press conference in downtown Florence Thursday evening.

The party’s strength doesn’t come from a single person, Florence County Democratic Party Chairman Isaac “Gin” Wilson said. Every Democrat must talk to their neighbors, empower their communities and change South Carolina and the United States.

“Florence Democrats champion big, bold ideas,” Wilson said. “We fight for strong neighborhoods, better education, high incomes, women’s rights, equality and an economy that works for everyone, not just the wealthy few. We believe in a fair shot for all.”

Ensuring everyone had a fair shot drove Democrats to build a great country. It still drives the party. Everybody can be a success. Your heritage, skin color or significant other shouldn’t keep people from finding success if they work hard, Wilson said.

“We are united by shared values of fairness, integrity and opportunity for all. The diversity of our backgrounds, viewpoints and skills makes us strong,” he said.

The Democratic Party had hotly contested races in the primaries, at-large Florence City Council member Chaquez T. McCall said. The candidates have set aside their differences to unite to build a better city of Florence and Florence County.

“We have a lot of issues on the ballot this November,” McCall said. “The Republican Party, of course, is trying to take power away from the Democratic Party. We want to be united in making sure we keep our voices heard and we keep all of our collective efforts together.”

Every Democrat needs to be united to make sure Democratic Party candidates are elected and Democratic values continue in Florence, Florence County, South Carolina and the United States, he said.

Florence County Mayor Pro Tem George Jebaily also stepped up to the podium. He focused on the power of voting.

Jebaily called the opportunity to vote precious — as are the right to vote and responsibility to vote.

“We are a people of one voice and a community of one voice,” he said, “that has an echo chamber. It’s like a choir that hasn’t different tones, but you sing together. That is what is represented here and that’s what is represented going forward.”

Democrats must answer the call to action to make a difference in the community, state and nation, Jebaily said.

The Florence County Democratic Party extends beyond the city of Florence. It wants the best for residents of Lake City, Johnsonville, Timmonsville, Olanta, Coward and everybody in the county, Wilson said. Every Democrat must get involved to deliver solutions for the issues facing the working people and their families, Wilson said.

“We are challenging all of you to join the Democratic Party if you are of the Democratic persuasion. We care about each individual around this county. These elected officials are committed from their seat to change the tide for our communities and move us forward by everybody working together,” Wilson said.