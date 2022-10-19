 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence County deputy dismissed for use of force

FLORENCE— – A Florence County sheriff’s deputy has been fired for using force that left a suspect unconscious and bleeding, according to the sheriff’s office.

A media advisory from Maj. Michael M. Nunn, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, identified the deputy as Cpl. Joseph Rinehart.

In a media advisory, Sheriff T.J. Joye said:

“This is not how our deputies are trained. Since I was elected sheriff I have attempted to create a culture of transparency and accountability, because that is what the citizens of Florence County expect and deserve from their law enforcement. This conduct is not consistent with our values and will not be tolerated.”

The media advisory gave this account:

On Tuesday …at approximately 4:15 p. m. FSO deputies responded to a call of a disorderly subject at the Waste Management System Facility located on St. Beulah Road in Florence, SC. The first deputy on scene encountered the suspect and placed him in handcuffs. While the suspect continued to be disorderly, the deputy had the scene and suspect under control. A short time later, a second deputy arrived on the scene and forcibly took the suspect to the ground, rendering the suspect unconscious and bleeding from the head.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment and was released into the custody of the deputies. The suspect was charged with assault and battery on the facility supervisor and subsequently transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

Following a thorough review of the incident this morning, the second deputy on scene, Cpl. Joseph Rinehart, was terminated. Sheriff T.J. Joye has shared the details of this incident with the Sheriff’s Citizen Review Board which unanimously concurred with his handling of the matter. The incident has been referred to SLED for further investigation and no further statements are anticipated at this time. SLED has requested that FCSO not release video of the incident until its investigation is completed and we will honor that request.

