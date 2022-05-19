Florence County employee raises closer to reality

Florence County employees moved a step closer to raises for the upcoming fiscal year Thursday when the County Council unanimously OK’d the slightly more than $76 million general fund budget.

The budget isn’t final, yet.

The county’s administration and finance committee will review the fiscal year 2022 budget again on June 2, Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said. The County Council is expected to finalize the 2022 fiscal year budget at its 9 a.m. June 16 regular meeting.

The $76 million general fund budget features a $3,000 cost-of-living adjustment for county employees. Law-enforcemtn employees at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center will receive a $5,000 cost-of-living adjustment, Dorriety said.

In addition to the cost-of-living adjustments, all full-time county employees will receive a one-time stipend of $2,000, he said. Eligible part-time employees, who work at least 28 hours a week, will receive an adjustment of $2,250.

The county hasn’t been able to raise employee wages in the past, Dorriety said.

“We are excited that we were able to accomplish that this year. It’s been the first time in a long time that the resources have been available to do something of this nature,” Dorriety said. “We realize that with inflation and other things going on that this was much needed. Our county employees pay taxes just like everybody else. They have the same needs just like everybody else.”

Florence County will add 3.79 mills to its tax rate to pay for the $3,000 and $5,000 raises. The county’s millage rate of 80.6 mills will increase to 84.4 mills for the upcoming fiscal year. The millage rate increase will be partially offset by a 1.3 mill decrease in Florence debt service millage rate, which will go from 14.9 mills to 13.6 mills, County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith said.

The 3.79 millage rate increase will generate approximately $1.8 million in additional county revenue.

The South Carolina legislature passed Act 388 which reformed the state’s property tax structure and tied city and county millage rate increases to the consumer price index and population growth.

Florence County’s population hasn’t seen significant growth. Inflation caused by COVID-19, supply shortages, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has allowed Florence County to increase its millage rate by 3.79 mills, Smith said.

The Great Resignation, which has affected governments, business and industries around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, will provide the money for the $2,000 one-time stipend. At one point in 2022, the county had 200 job openings.

Job openings in the current fiscal year resulted in a $1.8 million surplus of funds. That surplus will be used to fund the one-time $2,000 employee stipend.

“These times of uncertainty they create challenging times,” Smith said. “One of the ways we look at it is challenging times create rewarding opportunities. … We hope to seize on this opportunity to reward our most valuable asset – our employees,” Smith said.

State law requires counties to have a balanced budget – expenses cannot exceed revenues. Budget request, Smith said, were about $10 million higher than anticipated revenues. Changes were made to balance the budget.