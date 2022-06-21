 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence County GOP education debate is Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence County Republican party will sponsor and conduct a debate between the two Republican runoff candidates for State Superintendent of Education Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver.

The debate will be held at Staybridge Suites, 150 Westpark Drive, Florence starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The moderator will be Ken Ard, host of “Wake Up Carolina” on WFRK-Live 95.3 Radio. The debate will be broadcast on WFRK and live streamed on the Florence County Republican Party FaceBook page.

