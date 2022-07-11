Florence County GOP meets Tuesday

The Florence County Republican Party will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McClenaghan Administration Annex, 500 S. Dargan St.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m., and the program starts at 7 p.m.

Guest speakers are South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond and South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.

Hammond has served as Secretary of State since 2002. He grew up in Spartanburg, received a bachelor's degree in political science from Newberry College in 1986 and earned his master's degree in education from Clemson University in 1988.

Hammond has worked to make the office more efficient, accountable and transparent during his five terms in office.

Weathers has served as Commissioner of Agriculture since September 2004. Under his leadership, the Department of Agriculture has created the Certified SC Grown brand to allow consumers to easily identify and purchase South Carolina products. Agricultural research also has increased during his time in office.

Weathers is fourth-generation farmer. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with bachelor's degrees in accounting and finance.