Florence County Library receives Duke Energy grant

The Children’s Services Department of the Florence County Library has received a $2,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation for Children’s Summer Reading 2022.

The grant will be used to provide educational and multicultural programming for children in Florence County during the summer months.

The theme this summer is “Oceans of Possibilities!” Because of this generous donation, the library will continue to provide the educational programs to encourage children to visit the library and read throughout the summer months.

Summer reading helps enhance children’s reading skills and prepares them for school in the fall.

For more information on this grant and the events at the library, contact the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382, email kids@florencelibrary.org, or visit www.florencelibrary.org.