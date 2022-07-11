 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence County Library receives Duke Energy grant

  • 0
Duke library grant.jpg

Duke Energy Foundation presented a $2,000 grant to the Children's Service Department of the Florence County Library for its Children's Summer Reading 2022 program. Seated are Linda Neyle with Virginia Neyle in her lap and Cameron Bridgeman with Ray Richards in her lap.  Standing are Library Director Alan Smith, Children's Service Manager Paula Childers, Duke Energy Community Relations Liaison Lauren Baker and Duke Energy Community Relations Manager Mindy Taylor.

 COURTESY

The Children’s Services Department of the Florence County Library has received a $2,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation for Children’s Summer Reading 2022. 

The grant will be used to provide educational and multicultural programming for children in Florence County during the summer months.

The theme this summer is “Oceans of Possibilities!”  Because of this generous donation, the library will continue to provide the educational programs to encourage children to visit the library and read throughout the summer months.

Summer reading helps enhance children’s reading skills and prepares them for school in the fall.

For more information on this grant and the events at the library, contact the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382, email kids@florencelibrary.org, or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

F1S stricter policy cut student fighting by 64%

F1S stricter policy cut student fighting by 64%

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence 1 School district’s stricter policies about threatening or hitting teachers and fighting among students reduced fighting within the district by nearly 64% in the final 114 days of the 2021-22 school year.

Group rallies for women's right in downtown Florence Monday

Group rallies for women's right in downtown Florence Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- About a dozen people took to the streets around Downtown Florence Monday to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade and leave it up to states to either continue abortion as lawful or to do an about-face and declare it a crime.

Six receive Eagle Scout awards

Six receive Eagle Scout awards

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Six scouts recently received the Eagle Scout award at a Court of Honor at Florence's First Presbyterian Church.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: At least 9,000 people missing since start of war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert